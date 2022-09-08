Even compared to the occasionally ludicrous Gotham, HBO Max’s Pennyworth: The Origin Of Batman’s Butler (formerly just Pennyworth when it was on Epix) just might be the weirdest superhero-related show of all time. The first season presented itself like a roit propah Guy Ritchie croime drawmah that just happened to be a Batman’s butler as a young man, even though portions of it were deeply, deeply zany (this writer astutely pointed out that it was like a comic book, just not one that had anything to do with Batman).

The far more entertaining second season jacked the zaniness up by significant margin by introducing a civil war in England between two secret societies that eventually exploded into full-on tanks roaming the streets of London. Also, Alfred’s side won the war with the help of a super-powered laser man and his friends Martha and Thomas Wayne (you know them!) had… a baby girl. (Batman fans will recall that Bruce Wayne is traditionally an only child, which is why the loss of his parents fucks him up so thoroughly.)

So clearly Pennyworth: The Origin Of Batman’s Butler is a show that goes to some places, but even with that mind, let us just say that you still may not be prepared for a thing that’s in this trailer for the show’s third season. Search your mind for things that might happen in a show that is ostensibly a prequel to the Batman mythos and there’s a significant chance you will never, ever be able to predict what bananas-ass comic book thing shows up here. It’s more bananas-ass than a civil war on the streets of London and the Waynes having a daughter.

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler Season 3 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

It’s goddamn V from V For Vendetta! Or it’s the Guy Fawkes mask, at least, but you don’t put that mask in a DC Comics thing with what appears to be a long wig and a wide-brimmed hat without expecting people to think it’s goddamn V from V For Vendetta. It’s wild, and it’s exactly the kind of madcap nonsense that Pennyworth: The Origin Of Batman’s Butler has been pulling since it began. H onestly, we have no choice but to respect the hell out of it. We hope Alan Moore sees it and thinks it’s funny.

The new season, which will feature Batman-style grappling hooks and a lot more superpower stuff, will premiere on HBO Max on October 6.