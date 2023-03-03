Travis Scott is under investigation for assault and $12,000 in property damage

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Travis Scott and his attorney have scheduled a meeting with the New York City Police Department following an alleged altercation with a sound engineer at a club early Wednesday morning. The rapper will return to NYC on Tuesday to discuss the potential charges, the NYPD tells CNN.

Scott is accused of punching a sound engineer at Club Nebula at about 3:25 a.m. on Wednesday, after “escalating” a “verbal dispute” between the two. The sound engineer claims Scott punched him “with a closed fist on the left side of the face.” The police are also investigating Scott’s involvement in $12,000 in property damage that occurred following the argument, resulting in the destruction of a speaker and video screen.

Scott went to Nebula to attend an afterparty for the Don Toliver show at Irving Plaza. No charges have been filed yet, but investigators are going through the club’s surveillance videos.

In a statement following the incident, Scott’s attorney, Mitchell Schuster, claims the ongoing narrative has been “blown out of proportion.”

“While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight,” Schuster says, per NBC News.



On Thursday, Scott’s representation offered a follow-up statement, telling CNN, “Legal counsel for Travis are actively working with the authorities and remain confident that Travis will be vindicated once all is said and done. Any statements about the incident involving Travis are clearly an attempt to sensationalize what is nothing more than a misunderstanding.”

Scott has made headlines over the last year and a half in the wake of the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, in which 10 attendees died during the rapper’s set due to a crushing crowd surge. Since November 2021, he’s settled just a few of the 300 lawsuits leveled against him, Live Nation, and other organizers.