As we so thoughtfully predicted following last week’s Grammy nominations, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been asked to return as emcee for the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony for the second year in a row.

Last year, Noah managed to pull off a pretty good ceremony—even if it was the weirdest one yet, with a limited group of masked musicians receiving their awards in a giant outdoor tent outside the (formerly named) Staples Center, while others were inside to give performances in the presence of other scheduled performers.

“It was fun, it was really, really fun. It was a great team. I was just lucky to be a part of it. We had such a good time, imagine if we had people there, how much more fun we would have had,” reflected on last year’s ceremony this morning on CBS with Gayle King. “This year, the Grammys are going to be back. Hopefully it’s gonna be the full show. Everybody is gonna be there. We’re excited to celebrate a record night and I’m gonna host.”

There’s been no details on the structure of the 2022 awards, but one thing is sure to be different than last year: The Staples Center is now officially called the Crypto.com Arena, which definitely does not roll off the tongue in the same way.

“Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s Grammys, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer of news and sports at Paramount+.

Jon Batiste leads this year’s nominations with 11 in total, for his work on the soundtrack for Disney’s Soul and his solo album We Are. Fellow musicians Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. snagged eight nominations apiece. The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place on January 22.