Zack Snyder apparently gave James Gunn the SnyderVerse seal of approval

Believe it or not, handing the keys to the DC kingdom didn’t end the perceived war between Zack Snyder fans and DC Studios—well, the one that exists in the imagination of Snyder’s most loyal followers. Now that DC has done the hard part of officially breaking away from the so-called SnyderVerse, the same fans who successfully campaigned Zack Snyder’s Justice League into existence want Warners to “Sell the Snyderverse to Netflix.” Aside from it being incredibly silly that Netflix is somehow the savior of orphaned media and not another bottom-line media company, these debates are happening without Snyder and the new head of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, i.e. the two guys who would have some sway over such a sale.

James Gunn, however, doesn’t sequester himself on Vero. In case you didn’t know, this guy tweets. He tweets a lot, even though it creates headaches for him. Though, earlier today, his candor did offer some clarity on the whole mess (if there even is a mess anymore—it’s really just a one-sided thing at this point.) After sharing an illustration of Swamp Thing, presumably to alert his followers that he’s working on the recently announced Swamp Thing movie, he responded to the “wackiest” hashtag #SellTheSnyderVerseToNetflix and clarified a few things:

“I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff),” Gunn tweeted. “2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked).”

“[Snyder] contacted me to express his support about my choices,” he continued. “He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing now.”

It sounds like Snyder’s pleased with where things ended with his DC movies—e.g. he was given millions to finish his story, even though it seems like, in hindsight, spending that money wasn’t such a great idea for the studio. Meanwhile, Snyder is working on other movies at budgets, including the Star Wars-inspired Rebel Moon, which, again, is a huge marker of success for any director. Making movies is hard. Only a handful can do it at the studio level, and somehow, Snyder presses on.

