Sony’s Uncharted opens in theaters this weekend, marking the latest push by a major studio to leverage star power and big budgets to drag a video game adaptation out of the genre’s usual critical mire. With Tom Holland as a (somewhat improbable) take on the franchise’s hero, lantern-jawed adventurer Nathan Drake, and a plot that hodgepodges a number of elements from across the bestselling and globetrotting franchise, the film at least has the look of something capable of breaking the game-to-movie curse.



As Mike D’Angelo points out in his not-especially-positive review of the movie, though, there’s a certain Xerox of a Xerox quality to the Uncharted movie, adapting as it does a game series already operating firmly in the “big stuff blowing up while the hero yells ‘No no no!’” vein pioneered by the likes of famed archeologist/Nazi puncher Dr. Henry Jones Jr. Which isn’t to say that the games are devoid of creativity, in any way, or that their contributions to The Big List Of Great Cinematic Set Pieces don’t deserve a spot on the big screen.

Hence this list of five things we’d like to see in the Uncharted films going forward, provided Holland, co-star Mark Wahlberg, and Sony are actually able to get this thing off the ground. These include some of the games’ biggest set pieces, as well as some of the more human elements that this new film version seems to have potentially left behind.