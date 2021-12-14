From filmmaker and writer Adam Leon, the trailer for Italian Studies offers a glimpse into the perplexing, dream-like film about dislocation, connection, and the nature of identity. Oscar-nominated actor Vanessa Kirby, known for her work in Pieces Of A Woman and The Crown, stars as a writer who has troubles piecing herself and her memory back together while adrift in New York City.



The official logline reads: While visiting NYC from her native London, writer Alina Reynolds inexplicably loses her memory and suddenly becomes unmoored and adrift on the streets of Manhattan with no sense of time or place—or even her own name.

As Alina’s consciousness swings between imagined conversations, fragments of her own short stories and the bustling city around her, she finds an anchor in charismatic teenager Simon (Simon Brickner).

“I think you’re very obviously special,” Simon tells her. “’Cause you came with me and nobody would. It’s a violation of social norms, but you didn’t give a fuck about any of that.”

Drawn to the lost woman, Simon soon introduces Alina to his free-spirited group of friends, and together they make their way through a disorienting cityscape. According to these friends, Alina should know Simon and she writes books about teenagers.

In addition to Falling Water star David Ajala and Stranger Things’s Maya Hawke, the film features a roster of newcomers including Brickner, siblings Annika Wahlsten and Lars Wahlsten, Neil Comber, Rosa Walton, and Jenny Hollingworth. This film will mark their first acting roles ever, and each of the film’s characters are named after these new actors.

The film boasts a score from Emmy-winning and double Oscar-nominated composer Nicholas Britell, known for his work on Succession, Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, and The Underground Railroad.

Italian Studies is set to debut in theaters on January 14, 2022.