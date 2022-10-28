[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because it s very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live ! ]

Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having recently, finally, deigned to return to the role of Superman for Warner Bros. Discovery in the recent Black Adam. (In a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, Cavill declined to confirm that we might see Clark Kent anywhere else in the DC Extended Universe any time soon—although, c’mon—but did talk a bit about the high security precautions required to get the cameo filmed: “I t was all locked down,” he noted. “ No one gets in.”)

But just because Cavill might be doing some more tights work soon —or getting a coin tossed at him as part of the third season of Netflix’s The Witcher show—it doesn’t mean he doesn’t pick up the phone when his old Man From U.N.C.L.E. pal Guy Ritchie calls.

This is per Deadline, which reports that Cavill has just signed on to the cast of Ritchie’s new World War II spy movie The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare. He’ll co-star with Baby Driver’s Eiza González for Ritchie’s latest, which follows the director’s upcoming Operation Fortune, and last year’s Wrath Of Man. The film—a true story tracking the development of the U.K.’s espionage services , featuring appearances from both Winston Churchill and future Bond author Ian Fleming—is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

The biggest takeaway here, honestly, is the confirmation that Cavill’s dance card definitely isn’t full at the moment; it’s an open question of whether he’ll be really, seriously taking a stab at returning to the DC movies as an active participant any time soon , but it’s clearly not the next priority on his list.