Henry Cavill reaches "starring in a Voltron movie" portion of his career The former Superman/Witcher will now get to look very perturbed in the vicinity of a CGI lion robot

We can’t help but wonder, from time to time, what Henry Cavill thinks about the current trajectory of his career. The former Superman—ousted formally from the role when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over Warner Bros.’ superhero movie franchise a few years back, but having been living in a world where the clock was ticking ever since Justice League only made a lot of money, instead of a fuck-ton, back in 2017—has worked steadily ever since. And despite having mostly been in flops in the last few years—between Argylle and The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, his efforts to work out his old James Bond fantasies in 2024 have largely been failures—audiences still seem well-disposed toward him. (Case in point: The theater we were in absolutely lit up when he popped up for a cameo in this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine.) Still, there has to be some kind of writing on the wall when you sign on to star in an Amazon Voltron movie, right?

This is per THR, which reports that Cavill has joined the cast of Rawson Marshall Thurber’s film, alongside young stage actor Daniel Quinn-Toye, playing “Someone for whom this represents a career upswing, rather than the other thing.” Details about the plot of the film are undisclosed at this point, although if we had to guess, Cavill will either play someone expected to make anguished facial expressions while pretending to pilot a large CGI lion’s foot, or a bad guy who is very angry that this CGI lion is here to fuck up all his nefarious plans. (It’s possible that he’ll play someone who is Voltron-agnostic in the Amazon MGM film, although that seems like kind of a waste of a good Henry Cavill.)

Regardless of whatever silly outfit they stick in him in for this thing, though, Cavill will remain busy: His latest Guy Ritchie movie, In The Grey, is currently in post-production, and he’s got a Highlander adaptation that we actually want to see—largely on the basis of it being directed by John Wick mastermind Chad Stahelski—on the books. Still, though, a Voltron movie! Can’t feel great.