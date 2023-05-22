Fast X is out and t he Fast And Furious series is set to come to an end after Fast XI or whatever the heck they end up calling it (unless the rumors of a Fast 12 super-finale are true and Vin Diesel ends up rendering every aspect of this 2020 news story inaccurate), but even that definitely won’t be the end of the series. Speaking with Variety at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Block Party (a weirdly reliable venue for Fast news, and the same place where we recently got some insight into the attitude surrounding a big Fast X spoiler), Vin Diesel noted that it’s “bittersweet” to think of ending the series, but also that “the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spin-offs.”

Yes, screeching car brakes sound, he said “spin-offs,” plural. Diesel mentioned that he’s been developing “the female spin-off” since 2017, which is slightly earlier than when we first heard about it, but he didn’t give any specifics beyond that. There are a few interesting things about this, like the fact that Diesel is just casually taking ownership of the entire franchise and implying that it’s up to him when and if spin-offs get made, which perhaps ties in to some of the internal unrest over the rollout of Hobbs & Shaw, the one-and-only Fast spin-off (so far). Maybe this means Diesel will really have more of a say in which characters get the next Fast & Furious Presents treatment.

Advertisement

The other interesting thing is thinking about what will happen in these other spin-offs. A prequel about young Dom and young John Cena’s Character (it’s Jakob) seems obvious, and it would be a good chance to do some retconning about how these guys all became superhero spies, but Fast fans are lying to themselves if they think they wouldn’t show up on day one to a movie about Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris’ Roman and Tej just goofing around for 90 minutes. Just make it a movie about everyone trying to get to one of the Fast Family cookouts before Dom finishes his big “mi familia” speech.

