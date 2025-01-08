CandyAssGate update: Vin Diesel says “Hey, Dwayne” was “all love” "Hey, Dwayne."

During a fairly unremarkable Golden Globes ceremony, presenter and instigator Vin Diesel took to the podium to present the fakest award of the evening, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. But before he could utter a single Beetlejuice, Diesel looked at his former Fast & Furious co-star and reopened old wounds. “Hey, Dwayne,” he said to his good-time buddy and sometimes “candy ass” name-caller Dwayne Johnson. Was Diesel using the grandest stage of them all (or at least a stage) to work an angle and restart CandyAssGate? Until today, we were all but fairly certain he was. Thankfully, Diesel responded to speculation by posting a 15-year-old photo of the two frenemies at the Fast Five premiere with the caption, “All love… Always…”

Since joining the Fast Saga, Johnson has feuded with the series’ original driver. In 2016, following the production of Fate Of The Furious, the former world champion posted on Instagram that some of his male co-stars were “candy asses” and “chicken shit” He would later reveal that it was Diesel who was the “candy ass” in question. Tensions were so high on set that it was reportedly “almost impossible to shoot scenes.” The rivalry got so bad that Johnson was moved to his own spin-off, Hobbs And Shaw, while Diesel pressed on with F9: The Fast Saga. Johnson eventually returned to the mainline series with Fast X. Was “Hey Dwayne” a tease for the next sequel, Fast XI? We’ll find out as soon as anything happens with that movie.