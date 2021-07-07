Charlize Theron in F9 Screenshot : The Fast Saga

As F9: The Fast Saga continues to run laps around the box office competition for the second week, the eyes of Vin Diesel— as they so often do— are wandering toward the next big thing. A Fast & Furious musical? Maybe. Fast & Furious 10? Seems pretty definite. After all, as many on Twitter pointed out, “Fast X Furious” is too good of a title to leave on the table. But what of Cipher, the character that’s become something of a testing ground for Charlize Theron’s hairstyles. According to Mr. Diesel, he’s got a crack team of writers working on a spin-off for Theron’s mushroom cut-rocking villain, per Variety.

Diesel isn’t the only Fast & Furious star calling for a female-led spin-off. Earlier this week, Ludacris told the SiriusXM show Town Hall that “the girls need a spin off.” He continued, “That’s what needs a spin off. All the bad ass, kick ass women that are in this film, that’s who deserves it.” It should also be noted that Tyrese agrees, as the actor-turned model threw his opinion into the ring with a hardy “I agree.”

Charlize made her Fast & Furious debut in 2017’s The Fate Of The Furious as the film’s central villain, Cipher. She returned for another round of super-spy sparring with Dominic Teret to last month in F9: The Fast Saga, which has grossed more than $500 million worldwide.

More importantly, we don’t just need a vehicle for Vin to drive through skyscrapers, but we also need a vehicle for Charlize Theron’s mushroom cut, which burned up the screen in the latest Fast Saga entry—especially when compared to the Sandals vacation braids she wore in The Fate Of The Furious. Seriously, even squirreled away in her little plastic prison, Charlize did something six-year-old boys in the year 1994 failed to do: She made the mushroom cut cool, fashionable, and dangerous. Sorry, six-year-olds in 1994. You’ve once again brought shame to your families.

The A.V. Club has reached out to both Charlize Theron’s representatives and Universal for comment. We’ll update our readers on the situation as details emerge.