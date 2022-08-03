After turning the entire entertainment industry into the Joker over the last 24 hours, Warner Bros. Discovery promised that they would actually release a movie in the coming years. As per Deadline, Joker: Folie Á Deux will be coming to theaters on October 4, 2024.

The sequel to Todd Phillips’ confounding hit, Joker, which netted more than a billion dollars in 2018 and earned Joaquin Phoenix his first Oscar, has been in question for years. Despite making more money than The Batman, a movie that features a character named Batman and focuses almost entirely on said character, Joker stood sequel-less atop his long staircase. That was until June when Todd Phillips posted the script for Joker: Folie Á Deux on Instagram. The following month, we were tracking reports that the movie would be a musical co-starring Lady Gaga, supposedly playing Harley Quinn.

While they were busy axing Batgirl and Scoob!, Discovery knew they had a joker up its sleeve—that we would be distracted by the promise of another superhero-centric Scorsese homage. Well, they’re right! In fact, at this point, we encourage Warner Bros. to release any movie that’s currently in production.

Advertisement

Since merging with Discovery, Warner Bros. has been subject to slash and burn cost-saving tactics, which include canceling movies such as Batgirl and filing it as a write-off. Earlier today, as a bid to stoke even more fear into the moviegoing public, HBO Max quietly disappeared six Max Originals from its library. It’s almost as if the Joker himself were running the studio. When you consider that the Chris Pratt-led Garfield movie hits theaters the same year as Joker 2, it’s hard not to see this as a massive scheme to Joker-pill everyone in the world by 2025.

