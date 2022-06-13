It turns out life isn’t a comedy or a tragedy. It’s a musical.



We’ve all waited patiently to discover which Martin Scorsese film Todd Phillips would inspire the Joker sequel, [ahem] Joker: Folie Á Deux. Sure, the first movie riffed on The King Of Comedy. But would Joker 2 be a Goodfellas-esque gangster picture or follow an emotionally-scarred Jesuit clown a la Silence? Neither. The movie Phillips is eyeing for Joker: Folie Á Deux is apparently New York, New York.

Yup, The Hollywood Reporter claims that Joker 2 is a musical and that it might star Lady Gaga.



Now, much like Julia Gardner is in final negotiations for the Madonna movie; none of this is set. Deadline, for instance, reports that Gaga is in early talks. But this kind of public negotiation does give us a morsel of information about the movie. Namely, it’s going to have a lot of songs, and a Lady Gaga-type is required.

Smart money is on Gaga playing Joker’s main squeeze Harley Quinn, who historically has been played by Margot Robbie in the two Suicide Squad movies and the spin-off Birds Of Prey. Whereas Robbie was once leading the charge on the DC superhero movie front, the actor said last year that she wasn’t sure when she’ll play Quinn again and that there was nothing scheduled.

Still, Joker has been an outlier from the larger DC movie universe. Since its release, both Jared Leto and Barry Keoghan have played Mr. J without much confusion. And, apparently, it hasn’t created any kind of Joker fatigue whatsoever. People can’t get enough of this guy.



As for the film’s subtitle, Folie Á Deux refers to a medical term for a mental disorder that affects two or more individuals. In this case, it’ll likely be two people who have a fluid mental illness that seems to change depending on what the script demands. So it’s not just a way to class up a Batman movie. We wouldn’t want people knowing they’re going to see a superhero movie. This is cinema, after all.