Sugar, the Warped Tour is going down (again) The infamous pop punk festival returns to three cities in 2025

Close the goddamn door. Warped Tour—the infamous pop-punk festival that owned the scene in the 2000s and 2010s—is actually coming back. If you felt an inexplicable urge to pull those dusty old vans from the back of your closet, that might be why.

In honor of its 30th anniversary, the (previously) no-parents-allowed-parking-lot-party will reunite current and former emo kids across three cities in 2025: Washington, D.C. (June 14-15), Long Beach, CA (July 26-27), and Orlando, FL (November 15-16). According to a new report from Rolling Stone, each show will take place over two days and feature 70 to 100 bands. “We’re getting very, very selective in trying to find some unique twists to the lineup,” said original Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman. “I’ve always felt we need to pay homage to the past, but we’re looking to the future of the artists and the community.” The lineup has not been announced as of this writing, but the festival is planning to roll it out weekly to highlight smaller artists.

Fans of bands like Panic! At The Disco, Paramore, and Fall Out Boy have been waiting for an announcement like this since Warped Tour “ended” after one last tour in 2018. (They did do shows in two cities the next year in honor of the fest’s 25th anniversary, but there was no expectation of a continuation at the time.) Lyman has apparently been waiting for the announcement, too. “Since 1997, I said I was hoping that there was some kid in a garage that was going to come out and kick Kevin Lyman’s ass someday, and put on a better festival,” he said, explaining that he eventually got tired of waiting. “People start remembering once something’s gone that it was important, it was fun—and I’m hoping to recapture a lot of that again.” If next year’s revival goes well, Lyman says he’ll “look to the future to do more.”

Warped aims to differentiate itself from When We Were Young, a similar, Las Vegas-based festival focused on pop punk’s heyday, by rejecting the impulse to rely solely on nostalgia. It’s also keeping its prices as low as it can. While When We Were Young Tickets will set you back at least $325 (per RS), a two-day ticket to any of the three Warped Tour shows starts at $149.98.

Presale begins next week on October 24 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Get that eyeliner ready now!