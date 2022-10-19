One show that thankfully hasn’t been canceled by HBO Max is The Sex Lives Of College Girls. T he comedy co-created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble is set to return next month. In the new trailer for season two, Essex College’s favorite suitemates are back from Thanksgiving break and tackling new challenges on campus.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

After taking down the boys’ club at the college’s comedy magazine, Bela (Amrit Kaur) has moved on to producing a “sex-positive, female-forward striptacular”–that’s also a fundraiser for climate change. (Don’t forget, this is the same streamer that brought you The Real Magic Mike.) She’s also still single and ready to mingle at a “Winter Underland” party, and she has her eye on a new hunk down the hall.

Leighton (Reneé Rapp) has been recovering from her breakup with Alicia (Midori Francis) by talking to “like thirty” new girls, which is proving to be inconvenient for her suitemates. Whitney, on the other hand, is looking for commitment from Canaan (Christopher Meyer).

Meanwhile, Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) is dealing with the fallout from losing her scholarship after season one’s cheating scandal. She’s considering joining the military so that she can stay at Essex, but her friends suggest getting hit by a bus and selling feet pics for the extra funds.

Other series regulars include Mekki Leeper, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert. Francis isn’t on the season two cast list shared by HBO Max, but it seems likely that Leighton will run into Alicia again sooner or later.

Season two of The Sex Lives Of College Girls begins November 17, with two episodes dropping weekly through December 15.