Refreshed from eating home-cooked meals and doing all that stacked up laundry, roommates Kimberly, Whitney, Bela, and Leighton are finally returning to our screens post-Thanksgiving break. Mark your calendars, as The Sex Lives Of College Girls is set to arrive back at HBO Max with a snowy, romp-filled second season this November, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Since the coming-of-age comedy introduced us to the four Essex College roomies and their newfound freedom away from their parents last year , we’ve been waiting to see what Mindy Kaling and team have up their sleeves for the anticipated second season. You can expect to see plenty of coat fashion, as Kaling and co-creator Justin Noble are writing from their New England winter experiences at Dartmouth and Yale for future episodes. In a sneak peek image, the four leads are shown bundled up in classic, oversized puffer jackets as snow falls around them.

While the forecast for Essex College may be switching up, so are Whitney, Bela, Leighton, and Kimberly’s lives after making it out the other side of midterms.

Now in a relationship with Canaan (played by Christopher Meyer), Whitney’s (Alyah Chanelle) main hardship will be dealing with her new free time while in the off-season of soccer. “ It was such a dominating presence in her life,” Noble says to Entertainment Weekly. “What do you do when a void that big enters your schedule when you used to fill it with something so specific and now that’s gone?”

After coming out to Kimberly in the big-tearjerker scene from the finale, Leighton’s (Reneé Rapp) journey will continue through season two as she finds confidence in being open about her sexuality. “We will be continuing a lot of Leighton’s journey in coming out,” says Noble. He continued, “The last thing we would want to ever do is show a world where someone doesn’t own up to their own truth and share that with other people.”

As for Bela (Amrit Kaur), who ended season one quitting humor magazine Catullan with a hint that she may start her own all-girls comedy space, Noble notes that her character might be ready to get in a relationship. With the enemies-to-lovers set-up of comedy rival Eric in the season one finale, it seems likely we’ll be seeing their relationship unfold in the new episodes.

For Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), the cliffhanger of season one that revealed her financial aid was being taken away due to cheating will have a major impact on her storyline. “That is quite a lot of money that a student has to find to be able to stay at a school that was her dream,” says Noble. “So that is going to be taking up a whole lot of her mental capacity.”

The Sex Lives Of College Girls returns with season two on HBO Max in November.