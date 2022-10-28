Love Black Mirror, but wish it was a little more appropriate for 12-year-olds to watch? Apple TV+ has you covered with the new anthology series Circuit Breakers, which delivers seven half-hour stories about middle schoolers seeking out high-tech solutions for timeless problems in the not-so-distant future.



“What if you had the power to change your reality?” the new trailer asks. “Not every wish should come true.”

Circuit Breakers — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

In a press release, Apple TV+ says that Circuit Breakers “features a sci-fi twist on kid relatable stories, with the intent of kids and families asking themselves how they would act in each unique situation.” One child signs himself up for an experimental medical treatment to make him taller after an embarrassing few gym classes. However, it seems like his enhanced growth spurt comes with a sinister side effect.

Advertisement

Athletic prowess is no problem for one of the other kids, a gifted dancer who makes a copy of himself to do his chores so that he can spend more time in the studio. Meanwhile, a brother and sister manipulate their parents into letting them have extra pizza and ice cream— potentially causing a permanent glitch in the process . Other episodes deal with memory simulations and space travel.

Circuit Breakers was created by the veteran TV writer Melody Fox, who has previous experience making kid-friendly horror with R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour. Matt Hastings, who’s worked on shows like Cloak & Dagger and Shadowhunters, directed three of the seven episodes.

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off 10% off Wish A gift for literally everybody.

Gifts under $20, $10, and even $5. It’s Wish, the catch-all shop for all of the above. Buy at Wish Advertisement

Apple TV+ has become a strong destination for sci-fi with titles like Severance, Swan Song, and Foundation. The streamer also has a strong catalog of kid-targeted releases, such as an animated Harriet The Spy show and a variety of Peanuts series and specials.

Circuit Breakers premieres on Apple TV+ on November 11.