If you’re looking for a cozy new story about a young woman trying to balance her career and love life in the big city, Netflix has you covered. The streamer just shared the trailer for Partner Track, an adaptation of the novel by Helen Wan. The official synopsis reads:

Ingrid Yun, a 1st generation Korean American and the first lawyer in her family, experiences the trials and tribulations of excelling at the prestigious (but old school) law firm, Parsons Valentine. With the support of her friends, she battles through workplace challenges to break through the glass ceiling on her path to become partner. But will her drive and ambition leave room for love?

Partner Track | Official Trailer | Netflix

Starring Arden Cho, the 10-episode series follows Ingrid’s glamorous yet stressful life in New York City. Her kitchen might be bigger than some people’s apartments, but it looks like she spends much more time at the office.

“Being on the partner track is how you find out who you really are,” she narrates. “It’s cutthroat, and I’m so close.”

Not only is Ingrid competing against the boys’ club at Parsons Valentine, but a big case involves having to see her ex again for the first time in six years. Suddenly, her future with “New York’s most eligible trust fund” doesn’t seem so clear.

“We’re lawyers, managing risk is what we do,” Ingrid tells her friends.

Partner Track co-stars Bradley Gibson, Alexandra Turshen, Rob Heaps, Matthew Rauch, Nolan Gerard Funk, Dominic Sherwood, and Roby Attal. The series was created for TV by Georgia Lee, who has worked on The Expanse.

Cho’s breakout role was as Kira on Teen Wolf, but she won’t be returning for the show’s sequel movie on Paramount+. Though her character was last seen being abandoned in the desert, the teen kitsune was a fan favorite, and the door was still open for her return. However, Cho reportedly stepped away from the reunion project after finding out that she was offered half the salary of her co-stars; she was the only woman of color in the cast.

Partner Track will be available on Netflix on August 26.