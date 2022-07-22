It’s been five years since we’ve seen the pack of teens from MTV’s supernatural series Teen Wolf, who committed their after-school time to fighting off the big baddies of their hometown Beacon Hills. Now, a high school reunion of sorts brings back werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his group of allies to battle a vengeful enemy in the Teen Wolf: The Movie teaser, which was unveiled at the film’s 2022 San Diego Comic-Con panel.

Taking place after a significant time jump post-season six, Teen Wolf: The Movie’s trailer shows our heroes all grown up and facing a few old adversaries, including The Oni warriors and the Nogitsune, who narrates the trailer. The season three villain speaks about seeking retribution against Scott and his friends, as all hell breaks loose across Beacon Hills. A synopsis for the film reads: “A terrifying evil has emerged, the wolves howl once again, but only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy.”

Teen Wolf: The Movie | Teaser Trailer | Paramount+

In the trailer, we get our first glimpses of Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) in dad mode with his teen son Eli, played by Vince Mattis. However , the biggest reveal of the teaser has to be Allison (Crystal Reed) being shown alive and kicking after her heartbreaking death in season three. She looks a bit villainous in the trailer as she walks in front of a burning car, so we’ll wait and see if her resurrection holds a more menacing factor in the film’s plot.

Tyler Posey returns to the Paramount+ film as Alpha werewolf leader Scott McCall, along with original series cast members Tyler Hoechlin, Colton Haynes, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Ryan Kelley, Dylan Sprayberry, Melissa Ponzio and Ian Bohen.

For fans of the original series, two names will be notably missing from the cast list: Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho. Playing kitsune Kira in the teen show, Cho reportedly passed on the project after being offered less pay than her other female co-stars. In an interview with Vanity Fair in March, O’Brien said it was “a difficult decision” to not join the movie, adding, “I hope it fucking kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

Directing the supernatural movie is Russell Mulcahy (Highlander), with original series creator and writer Jeff Davis handling the script. An official release date hasn’t been revealed yet, but expect it to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.