This week, Hollywood headed to the Rivera for the Cannes Festival. While the main focus of the festival is the films that have been created over the past couple of years and the stars who arrive on the red carpet, the festival also functions as a hub for business, with films being sold to distributors and actors finding new roles.

And even as Cannes marches on, there is still plenty happening Stateside. Even amid a strike, Grey’s Anatomy has its eyes toward season 20, and Deadpool 3 has reunited a few familiar faces.