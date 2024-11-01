Dev Patel links with Tarsem Singh, Eddie Murphy reunites with Dreamgirls' director, and this week's casting news Lupita Nyong'o, John Mulaney, Jessica Chastain, Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston, and more all landed roles this week.

It’s been a huge month for fans of The Fall, which this writer, as one of those long-suffering fans, never thought she’d ever get to say. After spending years floating in streamless purgatory, Tarsem Sing’s divisive 2006 masterpiece finally got a home—and a long overdue 4K restoration—over at MUBI. Now, the visionary director is tapping Dev Patel for his next project, a crime thriller about a “struggling pro tennis player who is lured into an illegal match-fixing ring to support his family and finds himself trapped in a ruthless world of corruption and violence he may never escape,” per Deadline. Seems like Patel may have been training for more than just his character’s revenge in that one scene from Monkey Man.

In other breaking news, Eddie Murphy is reuniting with his Dreamgirls director, Bill Condon, for an upcoming biopic about George Clinton, the prolific and experimental leader of the Parliament-Funkadelic collective. The film will be based on Clinton’s memoir, Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain’t That Funkin’ Kinda Hard On You?, according to Deadline.

It was a big week for casting in general, with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars landing parts in both original projects and the sort of nostalgia-bait remakes we’ve been seeing all year. In that latter category, John Krasinski is stepping back into Jack Ryan’s gray sweater for a new movie and the Wayans brothers are going all the way back for Scary Movie 6. Check out the rest of the week’s casting news below: