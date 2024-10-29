The Wayans Brothers are returning for the new Scary Movie

When a new Scary Movie was announced at CinemaCon earlier this year, many of us had the same thought: Could the Wayans family return to the helm of the franchise they launched in 2000? The answer is a resounding yes, as it was announced today the Wayans Brothers will write and produce the next entry in the newly revived horror spoof series alongside Rick Alvarez. It’s the first time the family will be involved since Scary Movie 2 in 2001.

In a statement (via Deadline), Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman said, “We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise. The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn’s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”

The first two Scary Movies were directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, who co-wrote the scripts with brothers Shawn and Marlon, both of whom starred in the films. They parted on bad terms with Miramax (“We probably could have sued or whatever, but part of us was like, ‘All you can do is allow us to create something new,'” Marlon said later), and the franchise continued for another three films with David Zucker (Airplane!) as the creative force behind it. Stars Anna Faris and Regina Hall stayed on for the third and fourth movies, but did not appear in Scary Movie 5. (Casting for Scary Movie 6 has not yet been announced.)

Now that the Weinsteins—whom Marlon previously said are “not the best or the kindest people to be in business with”—are no longer involved with the franchise, it was a perfect opportunity to bring the Wayans Brothers back into the fold. In a statement, they said, “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

Scary Movie 6 will mark the first collaboration of the three Wayans brothers at all in 18 years, since 2006’s Little Man. In a post shared to social media, Marlon celebrated, “WE’RE BACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise! We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again.”