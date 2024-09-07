The Fall gets a new trailer for its crisp, gorgeous 4K restoration After years of being a hard-to-find cult classic, the restored version of Tarsem Singh's The Fall will stream on MUBI on September 27

In the 18 years since Tarsem Singh’s highly ambitious, visually stunning fantasy/historical film The Fall had its (very brief) run in theaters, the movie has developed an almost mythic cast to its reputation. Out of print, and unavailable on streaming services in domestic markets, Singh’s film about a miserable stuntman (Lee Pace) telling a story to a little girl (one-time child actor Catinca Untaru) can’t help have gained cult cachet, and maybe a bit of outsized hype, in all that time. Now, though, you no longer need to take reports of its beauty at face value, as MUBI—which is re-releasing the film with a 4K restoration, streaming on September 27—has put out a trailer for the new release.



Comparing the new trailer to the film’s original one, from back in 2008, we have to say we prefer this one. (Despite both trailers using a number of the same shots, showing off many of the gorgeous excesses of Singh’s style.) The obvious appeal is the crispness of the image, which captures the bright colors and undeniable beauty of the director’s location shoots, filmed (as the story famously goes) in the margins and edges of his career as a highly successful commercial filmmaker. But also, the old trailer gave away way too much of the film’s plot, which is a slow burn of both manipulation and wonder that’s worth seeing teased out in its fuller form.

The Fall‘s 4K restoration had its world debut last month at the Locarno Film Festival; there’s no word yet on whether plans for this version of the film will extend to a much-sought physical release (especially since BluRays of the old version have sometimes sold for more than $200) but we can live in hope.