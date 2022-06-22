Say it ain’t so: Weezer’s going to Broadway for a weeklong residency in celebration of the release of its entire SZNZ EP collection. The band, led by Rivers Cuomo, shared the SZNZ Summer EP just in time for the summer solstice yesterday.
The five-day residency will be held September 13-18 at the Broadway Theater, per Pitchfork. The first four shows of the residency will coincide with the progression of the EPs, with SZNZ Spring played on Sept. 13, SZNZ Summer on Sept. 14, SZNZ Autumn on Sept. 16, and SZNZ Winter on Sept. 17. The final day will feature tracks from all of the EPs, as well as some Weezer favorites. The initial four days will also be padded with selections from the band’s discography.
The first of the SZNZ EPs, Spring, was released in back in March. Since Autumn is set for a September 23 release and Winter does not arrive until December 21, the residency shows will offer a sneak peek at the offerings.
When previously discussing the group of EPs, Cuomo said, “Spring is kind of like happy chill, and then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall, and then sad acoustic, Elliott Smith-style for winter.”
The band recently performed the SZNZ: Summer single “Records” for Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Weezer’s upcoming 2022 tour dates:
06-21 Antwerp, Belgium - Antwerps Sportpaleis
06-22 Groningen, Netherlands - Stadspark
06-24 London, England - London Stadium
06-25 Huddersfield, England - John Smith’s Stadium
06-27 Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park
06-29 Glasgow, Scotland - Bellahouston Park
07-02 Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena
08-07 San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands
09-13 New York, NY - Broadway Theater - Spring
09-13 New York, NY - Broadway Theater - Summer
09-13 New York, NY - Broadway Theater - Autumn
09-13 New York, NY - Broadway Theater - Winter
09-13 New York, NY - Broadway Theater - SZNZ Encore
09-22-25 Dover, DE - Firefly Festival