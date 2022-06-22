Say it ain’t so: Weezer’s going to Broadway for a weeklong residency in celebration of the release of its entire SZNZ EP collection. The band, led by Rivers Cuomo, shared the SZNZ Summer EP just in time for the summer solstice yesterday.

The five-day residency will be held September 13-18 at the Broadway Theater, per Pitchfork. The first four shows of the residency will coincide with the progression of the EPs, with SZNZ Spring played on Sept. 13, SZNZ Summer on Sept. 14, SZNZ Autumn on Sept. 16, and SZNZ Winter on Sept. 17. The final day will feature tracks from all of the EPs, as well as some Weezer favorites. The initial four days will also be padded with selections from the band’s discography.

The first of the SZNZ EPs, Spring, was released in back in March. Since Autumn is set for a September 23 release and Winter does not arrive until December 21, the residency shows will offer a sneak peek at the offerings.

When previously discussing the group of EPs, Cuomo said, “Spring is kind of like happy chill, and then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall, and then sad acoustic, Elliott Smith-style for winter.”

The band recently performed the SZNZ: Summer single “Records” for Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Weezer – Records

Weezer’s upcoming 2022 tour dates:

06-21 Antwerp, Belgium - Antwerps Sportpaleis

06-22 Groningen, Netherlands - Stadspark

06-24 London, England - London Stadium

06-25 Huddersfield, England - John Smith’s Stadium

06-27 Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park

06-29 Glasgow, Scotland - Bellahouston Park

07-02 Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena

08-07 San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

09-13 New York, NY - Broadway Theater - Spring

09-13 New York, NY - Broadway Theater - Summer

09-13 New York, NY - Broadway Theater - Autumn

09-13 New York, NY - Broadway Theater - Winter

09-13 New York, NY - Broadway Theater - SZNZ Encore

09-22-25 Dover, DE - Firefly Festival