Man, this Werwulf trailer is bleak

If we lived in Robert Eggers' version of medieval Europe, we might think God had cursed us, too.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 29, 2026 | 2:38pm
Screenshot: Focus Features (YouTube)
Film News Werwulf
Man, this Werwulf trailer is bleak

Medieval Europe is probably among the least fun places to have spent your life. There are plagues, famine, pestilence, violence, illiteracy, not to mention all of the various folk creatures that inhabit the woods. We got a better look at one of them today with the first full trailer for Robert Eggers’ Werwulf, which stops short of giving us a good look at the whole wolf—there’s still six months before the movie comes out, after all—but does show a maybe slightly rabid Aaron Taylor-Johnson in various modes of contortion. The werwulf certainly seems like something to be feared, but the people in this trailer have their hands full already in a bleak, gray world. It’s not hard to see how people here would think that God has cursed them. 

Werwulf will see Eggers reunite with three of his Nosferatu stars—Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, and Ralph Ineson—and also features Jack Morris, Jan Bijvoet, Ritchi Edwards, and Bodhi Rae Breathnach. The film isn’t Eggers’ furthest trip back in time—that would still be The Northman—but it is his first cinematic trip to England after spending a couple films in New England. Werwulf is out in theaters on Christmas Day. 

 
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