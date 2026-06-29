Man, this Werwulf trailer is bleak If we lived in Robert Eggers' version of medieval Europe, we might think God had cursed us, too.

Medieval Europe is probably among the least fun places to have spent your life. There are plagues, famine, pestilence, violence, illiteracy, not to mention all of the various folk creatures that inhabit the woods. We got a better look at one of them today with the first full trailer for Robert Eggers’ Werwulf, which stops short of giving us a good look at the whole wolf—there’s still six months before the movie comes out, after all—but does show a maybe slightly rabid Aaron Taylor-Johnson in various modes of contortion. The werwulf certainly seems like something to be feared, but the people in this trailer have their hands full already in a bleak, gray world. It’s not hard to see how people here would think that God has cursed them.