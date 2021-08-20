“Never you mind, honey. Never you mind.”—The Last Picture Show

In Anarene, Texas, where everything is dead or dying, the affair between high school student Sonny (Timothy Bottoms) and the lonely married Ruth Popper (Cloris Leachman) is a rare sign of life. Of all of the characters in The Last Picture Show, they’re the two who find the most pure joy with each other, which makes his eventual betrayal of her all the more heartbreaking. When Sonny visits after his friend dies, looking for comfort, he finds a dejected, ruined woman, apologizing for still wearing her bathrobe in the middle of the day. Like so many people of the town, they’ve become victims to one irrevocable mistake. Ruth’s “Never you mind, honey. Never you mind,” sounds soothing on its surface, but her dazed tone renders the sentiment bleaker than anything that’s come before it. It’s nearly impossible to think of how the story continues. [Laura Adamczyk]