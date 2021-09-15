Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Nominees: Hamilton, directed by Thomas Kail; I May Destroy You, “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes,” directed by Sam Miller; I May Destroy You, “Ego Death,” directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel; Mare Of Easttown, directed by Craig Zobel; The Queen’s Gambit, directed by Scott Frank; The Underground Railroad, directed by Barry Jenkins; WandaVision, directed by Matt Shakman
Prediction: There are four series directors in contention here. Scott Frank has an edge, after picking up the DGA Award for Best Movie for Television Award. The Queen’s Gambit also just won the Outstanding Cinematography, Limited/Anthology series award, which I thought was going to go to The Underground Railroad for “Chapter Nine: Indiana Winter.” Like so many of the limited series categories, the competition is thick. Thomas Kail already has two Emmys (for Grease Live!), though my hope is that Academy voters will realize the error of their ways in treating Hamilton as a TV movie and not a pre-recorded special. Matt Shakman is a returning nominee; he competed last year for The Great. Barry Jenkins’ Oscar win could boost the wonderful work he did on The Underground Railroad among Emmy voters. Michaela Coel is the first Black woman to be nominated for directing, acting, producing, and writing in the same year, and only the second person overall to do so. Craig Zobel found the life and darkness of a town in crisis in Mare Of Easttown. Again, so tough to call! But while I think Mare Of Easttown has a good chance of winning for Limited Series, if Emmy voters are going to stick to their ways, they’re going to go with Frank.
Preference: The Underground Railroad, both the book and its adaptation, is a modern epic. Series director Barry Jenkins captured its grand scope, but was just as concerned with the little details of Cora’s journey. Though voters (and viewers) likely worried about the series’ “difficult subject matter,” Jenkins actually offered multiple entry points, alternating between the framing of a thriller, a love story, a coming-of-age-in-a-difficult-era story, and more.