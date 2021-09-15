Outstanding drama series

Outstanding drama series

Nominees: Bridgerton, Lovecraft Country, Pose, The Boys, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Mandalorian, This Is Us

Prediction: After four seasons, 63 Emmy nominations (and 14 wins), the time has come for Peter Morgan’s lush historical drama to take The Crown. It’s not just that the fourth season was a strong offering from the series, scoring 24 nominations this year—including recognition for the acting, writing, directing, and below-the-line talent—to co-lead the drama pack with The Mandalorian. W ith last year’s juggernaut Succession, along with shows like Killing Eve and Ozark, out of contention due to the pandemic, the path is mostly clear for Netflix to nab its first win for Outstanding Drama. The 18 nominations for Lovecraft Country, which was canceled by HBO before the nominations were announced, likely represent the “win” for the show. Bridgerton was one of the buzziest shows of the last year, but the Duke can’t hold a candle to Diana and Charles, whose prominent roles in season four surely swayed the TV Academy. The Mandalorian will make good on some of its 24 nominations, but probably not in this category. The Handmaid’s Tale does present an obstacle; the Hulu drama kind of rallied back in its fourth season, and it did win this very award (and several others) in 2017. But with all its momentum, and the softer showing for dramas overall this year, The Crown is the one to beat.

Preference: The final season of Pose was the show at its most audaciously optimistic, affecting, and stylish. Just look at the wedding episodes, which featured dozens of beautiful brides, or the ballroom scenes that princesses flocked to, ready to withstand Pray Tell’s withering assessments. It’s great the show received as many nominations as it did during its three-season run, but I wish those had translated into more wins in the major categories.