It’s never been easier to get caught up with the TV shows competing for the big prizes at the Primetime Emmy Awards—provided your pockets are deep enough for multiple subscriptions and/or you have a handful of free trials you’ve yet to cash in. Not only do streaming originals continue to be a dominant presence among the Television Academy’s picks for the year’s top programs, but plenty of the broadcast and cable nominees will wind up on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or a corporate-sibling platform prior to the September 19 awards telecast. Even the eight Quibi shows nominated for Emmys in 2021 are waiting for you at their new home on Roku!
So while it’s obvious where Emily In Paris, Ted Lasso, and WandaVision can be found on your smart TV, mobile device, set-top box, or laptop, not every title nominated in the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards’ scripted series categories has been calling out to you from a homepage for several months. Read on and learn where to stream all the shows nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, and Outstanding Limited Or Drama Series this year.
Note to desktop users: If you’d like to read this in a scrolling format, simply narrow your browser window.