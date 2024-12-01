What's on TV this week—Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Creature Commandos, Black Doves Plus, Pop Culture Jeopardy! begins, Superman & Lois ends, and Ali Wong leads an animated series.

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening from Sunday, December 1 to Thursday, December 5. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Disney+, Monday, 9:00 p.m.)

The Star Wars saga on Disney+ continues with Skeleton Crew, in which four teens get lost in the galaxy and go on a dangerous adventure to return to their home planet. The promising ensemble features Jude Law, Kerry Condon, Nick Frost, Jaleel White, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Fred Tatasciore, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Tunde Adebimpe. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly.

Creature Commandos (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

In James Gunn’s animated show Creature Commandos, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) assembles yet another ragtag team to help save the world from a crisis. The key players this time include DC characters like Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), The Bride (Indira Varma), Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Doctor Phosphorous (Alan Tudyk), and Circe (Anya Chalotra). Check out The A.V. Club‘s review on Monday.

Black Doves (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Forget Love Actually. Keira Knightley delivers a very different type of Christmas-set drama with Black Doves, in which she and Ben Whishaw play an unlikely spy duo that gets caught up in a high-stakes operation. Andrew Koji, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Gabrielle Creevy, Adeel Akhtar, and Paapa Essiedu round out the cast. The A.V. Club‘s review publishes on Wednesday.

More newbies

Earth Abides (MGM+, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

The post-apocalyptic thriller Earth Abides centers on a geologist (played by Alexander Ludwig) who wakes up from a coma to discover that most of the population has been wiped out by a virus. Can he learn to survive in a new society without any rules?

Pop Culture Jeopardy! (Prime Video, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Colin Jost hosts this new spin on Jeopardy!, wherein contestants in teams of three duke it out to answer trivia questions about entertainment. The show’s 40-episode first season drops three installments each week.

Jentry Chau Vs. The Underworld (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Ali Wong voices Chinese American teen Jentry Chau, who suppresses her supernatural abilities until a demon king tries o steal her powers. While attempting to defeat him, she also deals with classic YA issues like crushes and peer pressure. Lucy Liu, Jimmy O. Yang, Lori Tan Chinn, and Bowen Yang co-star. Look out for The A.V. Club‘s review on Thursday.

Other picks

Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story (Peacock, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

This three-part docuseries expands a 2023 report about the infamous titular franchise that thrived in the ’90s and 2000s. The doc includes interviews with founder Joe Francis’ former employees and several women who said they were exploited by the company.

Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story (Prime Video, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)

Arianna LaPenne directs the four-part docuseries Glitter & Greed, which dissects the unraveling of the colorful Lisa Frank brand by interviewing insiders, consumers, and journalists.

Can’t miss recaps

Dune: Prophecy (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, Monday, 10 p.m.)

Shrinking (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Arriving now

Dalgliesh (Acorn TV, Monday, 3:01 a.m., season three premiere)

Ending soon

Tracker (CBS, Sunday, 9 p.m., season two fall finale)

9-1-1 Lone Star (FOX, Monday, 8 p.m., season five fall finale)

Superman & Lois (The CW, Monday, 8 p.m., series finale)

St. Denis Medical, Night Court, The Irrational (NBC, Tuesday, 8-11 p.m., fall finales)

Abbott Elementary (ABC, Wednesday, 8 p.m., season four fall finale)