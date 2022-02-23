The first day of spring is on the horizon, but if you’d like to avoid the allergies that come with it, get ready to sink into your couch and enjoy a slew of fresh titles coming to Netflix in March 2022. The most anticipated title, based on Netflix’s viewership numbers from last year, would be the second season of Shonda Rhimes’ regency era series , Bridgerton.



This season will follow the head of the Bridgerton household, Lord Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he searches for a wife. Sex Education’s Simone Ashley joins the cast as Kate Sharma, a challenger of Anthony’s views – as well as a possible suitor.

Advertisement

Netflix is bringing the horror of a girl’s trip gone wrong to a screen near you with the Leighton Meester-led thriller The Weekend Away. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sarah Alderson, the film follows Beth (Leighton Meester) as she tries to uncover the mysterious disappearance of her best friend during their annual girl’s trip to Croatia. Get ready for many twists and turns, and speedy car chases on the Croatian seaside.

If you prefer a real-life mystery, Netflix is bringing back the team behind their hits Tiger King and Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened for the documentary Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. A seemingly bizarre tale of NYC restaurateur Sarma Melngailis as she went from being known as the queen of vegan cuisine to a fugitive, the four-part series follows her downfall after meeting a con-man named Shane Fox.

What’s arriving to Netflix in March 2022?

Available March 1

The Guardians of Justice – NETFLIX SERIES

Worst Roommate Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare On Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy Vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry To Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V For Vendetta

Where The Wild Things Are

Zoolander





Available March 2

Against The Ice – NETFLIX FILM

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – NETFLIX FILM

Savage Rhythm – NETFLIX SERIES





Available March 3

He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Midnight Of The Pera Palace – NETFLIX SERIES

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY



The Weekend Away — NETFLIX FILM

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! — NETFLIX COMEDY





Available March 4

The Invisible Thread — NETFLIX FILM

Lies And Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES

Making Fun — NETFLIX SERIES

Meskina — NETFLIX FILM



Pieces Of Her — NETFLIX SERIES





Available March 5

Beirut





Available March 7

Good Girls: Season 4





Available March 8

An Astrological Guide For Broken Hearts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Autumn Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Chip And Potato: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Last One Standing — NETFLIX SERIES

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You — NETFLIX COMEDY





Available March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Bombardment — NETFLIX FILM

Byron Baes — NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye Germany — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Kingdom: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES





Available March 10

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma’s World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY



Kotaro Lives Alone — NETFLIX ANIME

Love, Life & Everything In Between — NETFLIX SERIES





Available March 11

Formula 1: Drive To Survive: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Life After Death With Tyler Henry — NETFLIX SERIES



Once Upon A Time... Happily Never After — NETFLIX SERIES

The Adam Project — NETFLIX FILM





Available March 12

Dunkirk





Available March 13

London Has Fallen





Available March 15

Adam By Eve: A Live In Animation — NETFLIX ANIME

Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She’s Gorgeous. — NETFLIX COMEDY

Marilyn’s Eyes — NETFLIX FILM



One Piece Film: Strong World



Team Zenko Go — NETFLIX FAMILY





Available March 16

Pedal To Metal — NETFLIX SERIES

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hei$t: The Great Robbery Of Brazil’s Central Bank — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY



A Walk Among The Tombstones





Available March 17

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued By Ruby — NETFLIX FILM

Soil — NETFLIX SERIES





Available March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question — NETFLIX SERIES

Animal: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Black Crab — NETFLIX FILM

Cracow Monsters — NETFLIX SERIES

Eternally Confused And Eager for Love — NETFLIX SERIES

Human Resources — NETFLIX SERIES

Is It Cake? — NETFLIX SERIES

Light The Night: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Standing Up — NETFLIX SERIES

Thomas & Friends: Race For The Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Windfall — NETFLIX FILM

Without Saying Goodbye — NETFLIX FILM

Young, Famous & African — NETFLIX SERIES





Available March 21

Call The Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands — NETFLIX FILM





Available March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Principles Of Pleasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY





Available March 24

Love Like The Falling Petals — NETFLIX FILM





Available March 25

Bridgerton: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Transformers: BotBots — NETFLIX FAMILY





Available March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King Of Thieves





Available March 28

The Imitation Game





Available March 29

Mighty Express: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike — NETFLIX COMEDY





Available March 30

All Hail — NETFLIX FILM

Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY





Available March 31

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ — NETFLIX FAMILY





What is leaving Netflix in March 2022?

Leaving March 3

Parker

Safe Haven





Leaving March 6

The Secret





Leaving March 15

Howards End





Leaving March 21

Philomena





Leaving March 27

Lawless





Leaving March 28

Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom





Leaving March 30

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black





Leaving March 31

300

A River Runs Through It

As Good As It Gets

Bad Teacher

Bee Movie

Blood Diamond

Braveheart

Bright Star

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eight Legged Freaks

Free Willy 4: Escape From Pirate’s Cove

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra

Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past

Good Burger

Gremlins

The Hangover

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

Hook

I Love You, Man

In The Cut

Interview With The Vampire

Jumanji

The Karate Kid

Kung Fu Panda

The Longest Yard

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon The Movie: The Power Of Us

Pokémon The Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon The Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon The Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Runaway Bride

The Ugly Truth

Wild Wild West

Woo