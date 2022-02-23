The first day of spring is on the horizon, but if you’d like to avoid the allergies that come with it, get ready to sink into your couch and enjoy a slew of fresh titles coming to Netflix in March 2022. The most anticipated title, based on Netflix’s viewership numbers from last year, would be the second season of Shonda Rhimes’ regency era series, Bridgerton.
This season will follow the head of the Bridgerton household, Lord Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he searches for a wife. Sex Education’s Simone Ashley joins the cast as Kate Sharma, a challenger of Anthony’s views–as well as a possible suitor.
Netflix is bringing the horror of a girl’s trip gone wrong to a screen near you with the Leighton Meester-led thriller The Weekend Away. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sarah Alderson, the film follows Beth (Leighton Meester) as she tries to uncover the mysterious disappearance of her best friend during their annual girl’s trip to Croatia. Get ready for many twists and turns, and speedy car chases on the Croatian seaside.
If you prefer a real-life mystery, Netflix is bringing back the team behind their hits Tiger King and Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened for the documentary Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. A seemingly bizarre tale of NYC restaurateur Sarma Melngailis as she went from being known as the queen of vegan cuisine to a fugitive, the four-part series follows her downfall after meeting a con-man named Shane Fox.
What’s arriving to Netflix in March 2022?
Available March 1
The Guardians of Justice – NETFLIX SERIES
Worst Roommate Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare On Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy Vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
The Green Mile
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Public Enemies
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
The Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry To Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V For Vendetta
Where The Wild Things Are
Zoolander
Available March 2
Against The Ice – NETFLIX FILM
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – NETFLIX FILM
Savage Rhythm – NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 3
He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Midnight Of The Pera Palace – NETFLIX SERIES
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Weekend Away — NETFLIX FILM
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! — NETFLIX COMEDY
Available March 4
The Invisible Thread — NETFLIX FILM
Lies And Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES
Making Fun — NETFLIX SERIES
Meskina — NETFLIX FILM
Pieces Of Her — NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 5
Beirut
Available March 7
Good Girls: Season 4
Available March 8
An Astrological Guide For Broken Hearts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Autumn Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Chip And Potato: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Last One Standing — NETFLIX SERIES
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You — NETFLIX COMEDY
Available March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Bombardment — NETFLIX FILM
Byron Baes — NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye Germany — NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Kingdom: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 10
DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kotaro Lives Alone — NETFLIX ANIME
Love, Life & Everything In Between — NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 11
Formula 1: Drive To Survive: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Life After Death With Tyler Henry — NETFLIX SERIES
Once Upon A Time... Happily Never After — NETFLIX SERIES
The Adam Project — NETFLIX FILM
Available March 12
Dunkirk
Available March 13
London Has Fallen
Available March 15
Adam By Eve: A Live In Animation — NETFLIX ANIME
Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She’s Gorgeous. — NETFLIX COMEDY
Marilyn’s Eyes — NETFLIX FILM
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available March 16
Pedal To Metal — NETFLIX SERIES
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hei$t: The Great Robbery Of Brazil’s Central Bank — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A Walk Among The Tombstones
Available March 17
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Rescued By Ruby — NETFLIX FILM
Soil — NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question — NETFLIX SERIES
Animal: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Black Crab — NETFLIX FILM
Cracow Monsters — NETFLIX SERIES
Eternally Confused And Eager for Love — NETFLIX SERIES
Human Resources — NETFLIX SERIES
Is It Cake? — NETFLIX SERIES
Light The Night: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Standing Up — NETFLIX SERIES
Thomas & Friends: Race For The Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Windfall — NETFLIX FILM
Without Saying Goodbye — NETFLIX FILM
Young, Famous & African — NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 21
Call The Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands — NETFLIX FILM
Available March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Principles Of Pleasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available March 24
Love Like The Falling Petals — NETFLIX FILM
Available March 25
Bridgerton: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Transformers: BotBots — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King Of Thieves
Available March 28
The Imitation Game
Available March 29
Mighty Express: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike — NETFLIX COMEDY
Available March 30
All Hail — NETFLIX FILM
Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available March 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ — NETFLIX FAMILY
What is leaving Netflix in March 2022?
Leaving March 3
Parker
Safe Haven
Leaving March 6
The Secret
Leaving March 15
Howards End
Leaving March 21
Philomena
Leaving March 27
Lawless
Leaving March 28
Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom
Leaving March 30
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
Mercy Black
Leaving March 31
300
A River Runs Through It
As Good As It Gets
Bad Teacher
Bee Movie
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Bright Star
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eight Legged Freaks
Free Willy 4: Escape From Pirate’s Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past
Good Burger
Gremlins
The Hangover
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
Hook
I Love You, Man
In The Cut
Interview With The Vampire
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
The Longest Yard
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon The Movie: The Power Of Us
Pokémon The Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon The Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon The Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
Runaway Bride
The Ugly Truth
Wild Wild West
Woo