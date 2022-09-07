While actors including Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Sebastian Stan have recently lamented the state of the rom-com, the genre isn’t dead yet. Case in point: H ere’s the new trailer for What’s Love Got To Do With It?, starring Lily James, who’s been noted for her onscreen charm in projects like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Yesterday, and Cinderella.



James plays Zoe, a documentary filmmaker who has a successful career but not much luck on the dating apps. When her childhood friend Kaz (Shazad Latif) announces that he’s having an arranged marriage, she finds the subject of her next project–and maybe something more. As Zoe follows Kaz and his family from the matchmaker’s office in London to the wedding in Pakistan, she begins to discover new things about her own life, also aided by her mother (Emma Thompson).

WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT? - Official Trailer - Starring Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif

What’s Love Got To Do With It? was directed by Shekhar Kapur, who, amongst other projects, previously helmed both films starring Cate Blanchett as Queen Elizabeth I. The script was penned by first-time screenwriter Jemima Khan, who’s already established herself in showbiz as a producer on TV projects including American Crime Story: Impeachment and The Case Against Anand Syed.

James is currently up for an Emmy for playing Pamela Anderson in the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy. She is now in production on the indie drama Finalmente L’alba, co-starring Willem Dafoe, Rachel Sennott, and Joe Keery.

Latif and James were previously co-stars in the miniseries The Pursuit Of Love. He was part of the Star Trek: Discovery ensemble for two seasons and was Clem Fandango in Toast Of London and Toast Of Tinseltown. He is now at work on Nautilus, a series based on 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.

Thompson is, of course, beloved by romantic comedy fans for her roles in movies like Love Actually and Late Night. Earlier this year, she starred in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande. Next up, she’ll also be seen in Netflix’s musical adaptation of Matilda.