Rise up, rotten children: the Matilda The Musical trailer is here. Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s classic is hitting screens once again, with a star-studded cast that includes Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch.

Matilda The Musical is not only an adaptation of the book, but also the stage musical that originated in the Royal Shakespeare company and went on to win a heap of Olivier Awards on the West End and Tony Awards on Broadway. The Netflix film reunited the musical’s creative team, with Tony winner Dennis Kelly adapting the book for screen and Olivier winner Matthew Warchus returning to direct, plus the original music and lyrics from Tim Minchin.

If you’re unfamiliar with the source material, Matilda The Musical “is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what’s right, she’s met with miraculous results,” according to the film’s logline, per IndieWire.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical | Official Teaser | Netflix

The trailer highlights Thompson’s transformation as the villainous principal Miss Trunchbull, who terrorizes Matilda (Alisha Weir) and her friends at her oppressive school. On the other hand, Lynch plays the radiant Miss Honey, with whom Matilda forms a strong bond.

Fans of the book or Danny DeVito’s 1996 version will recognize some of the trailer’s other key moments, like the infamous chocolate cake or Trunchbull’s pigtail shot-put. This time, though, there’s a lot more song and dance involved. The colorful sets seamlessly merge Dahl’s familiar aesthetic with the musical, and this first look definitely sets it apart from DeVito’s beloved classic.

Matilda The Musical also stars Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Charlie Hodson-Prior, Meesha Garbett, Rei Yamauchi Fulker, Winter Jarrett Glasspool, Andrei Shen and Ashton Robertson. The film premieres on Netflix on December 2.