Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, October 23 to Thursday, October 27. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

House Of The Dragon season 1 finale (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

House of the Dragon S01 E10 Season Finale Trailer | ‘The Black Queen’

It’s the end of the road for House Of The Dragon’s first season. HBO’s Game Of Thrones spin-off about the Targaryen dynasty will air episode 10, “The Black Queen,” which picks up the pieces from last week’s installment as Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) learns of her father’s death, and discovers that her half-sibling is now the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms instead of her. Rhaenyra and Daemon are sure to retaliate, adding more fuel to the war that’s so lovingly dubbed the Dance of the Dragons. The A.V. Club’s recap will be up on Monday morning.

Doctor Who: The Power Of The Doctor (BBC America, Sunday, 8 p.m.)



The Power of the Doctor | TRAILER | Doctor Who

In her final Doctor Who appearance before Ncuti Gatwa takes over, 13th doctor Jodie Whittaker will lead the 90-minute special The Power Of The Doctor. In this feature-length special, she has to fight for her very existence against deadly enemies like the Daleks, the Cybermen, and her arch-nemesis, the Master. Mandip Gill, Sacha Dhawan, John Bishop, and Sophie Aldred co-star.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES | Official Trailer | Netflix

Let’s dive into the chaotic, creepy mind of Guillermo del Toro in the new anthology Cabinet Of Curiosities. Based on his short story of the same name, the series features eight horror stories celebrating the genre, including two installments by del Toro himself. The other six are directed by filmmakers like Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali. And the ensemble cast includes Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, F. Murray Abraham, Kate Micucci, Tim Blake Nelson, Dan Stevens, and Ismael Cruz Córdova. The A.V. Club’s very positive review will go up on Monday.

Hidden gems

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune | Official Trailer | Netflix

Stand-up comic and The Mindy Project actor Fortune Feimster returns to Netflix for her second comedy special, Good Fortune. Filmed at the Shakespeare Theater in Chicago, Feimster will discuss her marriage, career, and how she breaks perceptions about herself in the industry.

A Tree Of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting (HBO, Wednesday, 9 p.m.)

A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting | Official Trailer | HBO

Directed by Trish Adlesic, this documentary is rooted in the aftermath of the 2018 mass shooting in which a gunman opened fire inside a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing eleven people in the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history. The film sheds light on the collective community trauma and focuses on the hate-based rhetoric surrounding mass shootings.

Sherman’s Showcase (IFC, Wednesday, 10:30 p.m.)

Sherman’s Showcase | Season 2 Trailer | IFC

Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle’s hilarious Sherman’s Showcase returns for a second season. They play fictional host Sherman McDaniel and his sidekick, Dutch Shepherd, as they take viewers through time via music and comedy, inspired by shows like In Living Color and Soul Train. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club’s review of season two:

“Season two is a continuation of the team’s well-honed brand of quick-hitting, time-hopping narration, giving a 360-degree view of a beloved musical variety show.”

More good stuff

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m., season two premiere)

The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+

Based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s mystery novels, The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Tony Hale as Mr. Nicholas Benedict, who recruits four young adults to infiltrate the Learning Institute for Veritas and Enlightenment (L.I.V.E.) to stop their leader from his dangerous plan of invading kids’ subconscious. Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, and MaameYaa Boafo co-star. Season two kicks off with two episodes, with the remaining airing weekly.

The Good Nurse (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)



The Good Nurse | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Good Nurse is a true-crime film about a real incident that was documented in Charles Graeber’s 2013 novel of the same name. Jessica Chastain plays Amy, a nurse and single mother struggling with a heart condition. She forms a strong bond with her new co-worker, Charlie (Eddie Redmayne). But after a series of mysterious patient deaths, an investigation points to Charlie as the prime suspect, and Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to bring him to justice. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

“Part of what makes the ensuing suspense percolate perfectly is how the filmmakers construct characters, their conundrums, and conflicts. The way they set up Charlie’s sociopathic denial is subtle and sinister. They drop tiny breadcrumbs for the audience to follow when it comes to his clouded past.”

Earthstorm (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Earthstorm | Official Trailer | Netflix

In this adrenaline rush of a documentary, storm chasers, survivors, and first responders will recount harrowing experiences with volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes, and earthquakes.

Can’t miss recaps

House Of The Dragon (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m., season finale)



Andor (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Documentary Now! (IFC, Wednesday, 10 p.m.)

Atlanta (FX, Thursday, 10 p.m.)

Ending soon



Power Book III (Starz, Sunday, 9 p.m., season three finale)

Reboot (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m., season one finale)

The Patient (FX on Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m., series finale)

The D’Amelio Show (Hulu, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m., season two finale)

Tell Me Lies (Hulu, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m., season one finale)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season three finale)

Vampire Academy (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)