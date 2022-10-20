It’s been an intriguing, if divisive, first season for HBO’s House Of The Dragon. The Game Of Thrones prequel, which wraps up its initial run with a final episode on October 23, has seen audiences taking sides on almost everything: Greens vs. Blacks; the blond Targaryen family vs. Rhaenyra’s brunette sons; negroni sbagliato vs. a gin martini; and whether or not Matt Smith is the “internet’s boyfriend.” (At least we can all agree Criston Cole sucks.) And now here’s one more thing for fans to argue over: who’s on top in the HOTD power rankings heading into the season one finale? Read on to see who holds sway right now, and who has a long climb to the top.
10. Otto Hightower
A cunning planner, Otto Hightower set the stage for Aegon’s succession even before King Viserys drew his final breath. So why does he rank so low on the list? Well, as seen in episode nine, his Littlefinger-esque moves cost him the trust of his daughter. In fact, Alicent even surpassed her father in the sly department, gaining an upper hand by getting her goons (er, her loyal servant and unpredictable son) to nab Aegon before her father could. When Alicent reminds Otto that she’s a player in this game, he responds by saying that she looks like her mother at times. It’s a weaksauce reply, knowing the slap in the face he just received from Alicent. The lesson: If your job is to plan, it’s best to do so without blinkers on, and think through everything.
9. Rhaenyra Targaryen
Those who are understandably Team Rhaenyra, probably figure she deserves the top spot on our list. But the Princess comes up well short on this countdown for several reasons. In episode eight, for instance, she couldn’t wait to rush back to Dragonstone with her husband and children after that dramatic family dinner. And before that, she rushed off with her sons after they were bullied and facing accusations about their parentage. Had Rhaenyra stayed in King’s Landing—and it’s clear Viserys would’ve supported her no matter what—she could’ve gained quite an upper hand by now. Instead, she let Alicent and Otto rule in her stead and now faces a long war as a result.
8. Rhaenys Targaryen
Yes, Rhaenys had an incredible badass moment at the end of episode nine. And before that, she got into an intriguing tête-à-tête with Alicent about choosing sides and letting men dictate decisions for them. But while Rhaenys manages to escape captivity and flee King’s Landing on the back of her dragon Meleys, she loses points for leaving empty-handed. Eve Best told Vulture in an interview that Rhaenys isn’t a kin-slayer, which makes sense, but she’s just witnessed Otto, Alicent, and Aegon usurp Rhaenyra’s throne. She could’ve at least injured or abducted someone from Team Green as leverage. Instead, she kills a whole lot of smallfolk for no reason. Hopefully, any information she’s gathered will come in handy in the finale.
7. Aemond Targaryen
Viserys and Alicent’s second offspring has the vibe of a person who truly gives no fucks. Aemond believes he’d make a better king than his brother, he wears Daemon’s trademark hoodie while doing bad deeds, and has a constant snicker on his face. After conquering Vhagar and losing an eye in the process, he’s not afraid of anything—and seems to think he can get away with everything. So when Meleys breathes hot air down on his entire family, Aemond doesn’t display one iota of fear, a trait that figures to be invaluable in the war to come.
6. Mysaria
There’s a big caveat to Mysaria’s position as a power player: Is the White Worm even alive as we head into the finale? There’s a good chance of it, given that Mysaria has a huge role to play in the Dance Of Dragons (if the showrunner follows Fire & Blood, that is). Also, Sonoya Mizuno is a terrific actor (just ignore that horrendous accent the show has handed her). It seems unlikely HOTD will get rid of Mysaria so quickly after establishing her as a level-headed character who can freely negotiate opposite Otto. Plus, you know the rule: No dead body, no death.
5. Daemon Targaryen
It may baffle HOTD director Clare Kilner and producer Sara Hess, but everyone kind of loves Daemon Targaryen now. Matt Smith’s performance has captivated, in part because he shares intense chemistry with both Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy. If memes, tweets, and TikTok’s are to be believed, we’ve reached the point of incest shipping. In the last couple of episodes, Daemon has proven to be a supportive husband (well, at least for his second wife), and is ready to do anything to aid Rhaenyra’s ascension. We’re pretty sure once he finds out her throne has been usurped, he’ll live up to the expectations this power ranking has placed on him.
4. Alicent Hightower
Who would’ve thought, way back during the HOTD premiere, that Alicent Hightower, shy daughter of The Hand and best friend to Princess Rhaenyra, would transform into the ultimate Westerosi star? Although she was forced into a betrothal with King Viserys in her youth, Alicent remained loyal to him until his final day. Now that he’s gone, she’s ready to ensure that her dynasty reigns supreme—just as long as it’s doesn’t come at the price of her former bestie’s head. Which is a little odd, because two episodes ago she grabbed a knife to stab Rhaenyra herself. But remember those pesky time jumps? It seems that the passing years, along with Viserys’ death and his final family dinner, reminded Alicent there’s a way to rule without cruelty. So far it seems to be working, having secured the crown for Aegon and the Queen Dowager title for herself.
3. Ser Harrold Westerling
There’s nothing hotter in the GOT universe than loyalty, probably because it’s so goddamn rare. When Ser Harrold Westerling gave up his white cloak and the title of Lord Commander, it was the kind of move that makes viewers get up off their couch and applaud. He quit his job because almost everyone he worked for is a megalomaniac. [Insert gif of Jessica Walter saying “Good for her” from Arrested Development]. Here’s hoping he’s enjoying his freedom with a lot of ale, because walking out alive is in itself a win.
2. Laenor Velaryon
Speaking of freedom, Laenor Velaryon is out of Westeros, living a (hopefully) fun and sexy life with his lover. He’s not involved in the political scheming, likely doesn’t realize that his “demise” led to the coupling of Rhaenyra and Daemon, and probably doesn’t care about the consequences. He’s surely enjoying a blissful existence away from the chaos, having one-upped everyone because hardly anyone knows he’s pulled it off. That’s a power move like we’ve never seen, so let’s toast him for successfully leaving behind such a toxic place.
1. All of the dragons
Congratulations to Meleys and every other dragon on HOTD for giving the Targaryens a heady, if unhealthy, mix of confidence and cockiness. But remember, the riders are nothing without their flying beasts, who’ve been stunning in every episode of HOTD. The dragons (and, naturally, the show’s visual effects team), are the real MVPs so far this season.
