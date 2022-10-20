4. Alicent Hightower

Who would’ve thought, way back during the HOTD premiere, that Alicent Hightower, shy daughter of The Hand and best friend to Princess Rhaenyra, would transform into the ultimate Westerosi star? Although she was forced into a betrothal with King Viserys in her youth, Alicent remained loyal to him until his final day. Now that he’s gone, she’s ready to ensure that her dynasty reigns supreme—just as long as it’s doesn’t come at the price of her former bestie’s head. Which is a little odd, because two episodes ago she grabbed a knife to stab Rhaenyra herself. But remember those pesky time jumps? It seems that the passing years, along with Viserys’ death and his final family dinner, reminded Alicent there’s a way to rule without cruelty. So far it seems to be working, having secured the crown for Aegon and the Queen Dowager title for herself.