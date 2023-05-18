White Men Can’t Jump | Official Trailer | Hulu

The original White Men Can’t Jump was a hit back in the day and has become a cultural touchstone over 30-plus years in the Black community. The phrase pops up in Black culture, from hip-hop to other cinema, but, if we are being frank, the notion was racist then and is now. The late NFL Today commentator and noted racist Jimmy the Greek couldn’t have said it, but society has let it stand for many reasons. I’m not sure if that is an advance in the culture or a retreat, but as Gloria said in the original White Men Can’t Jump: “Winning or losing is all one organic mechanism, from which one extracts what one needs.”

Advertisement

I’m not sure if a remake of White Men Can’t Jump from a Black perspective is a win or a loss, but I’m pretty sure you can extract whatever you need from it and call it a game.

White Men Can’t Jump premieres May 19 on Hulu.