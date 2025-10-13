Whitney Cummings calls critics of Riyadh Comedy Festival "racist" Cummings accused those upset with her participation in the Saudi Arabian event of ignorance and hypocrisy.

Whitney Cummings knew addressing the topic of the Riyadh Comedy Festival on her podcast would generate headlines—”You know what, I don’t think I need to address it, you guys got it all figured out,” she said sarcastically on the latest episode of Good For You. “I guess I’m this weirdo, I don’t operate under the idea that every government and their people are the same.” The comedian went on to accuse critics of the festival of ignorance and hypocrisy. “It’s just racism,” she said, suggesting the backlash was only because the festival took place in the Middle East.

Separating the audience from the regime is a tact several of the other comedians on the Riyadh lineup have taken, including Louis C.K. and Aziz Ansari. Bill Burr characterized the backlash against him as people saying, “How dare you go to that place and make those oppressed people laugh, you fucking piece of shit. I can’t believe you went to that place. I can’t find it on a map, and this bot said I was upset about it so now I am.” Yet the criticism was less about doing comedy for an audience of Saudi citizens and more about taking money directly from the Saudi Arabian government for an event that Human Rights Watch says “whitewashes” the abuses perpetrated by that government.