David Cross condemns his "heroes" for taking Riyadh Comedy Festival "blood money" Naming Dave Chappelle, Louie C.K., and more, Cross wondered "how can any of us take any of you seriously ever again?"

The star-studded lineup of Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Comedy Festival is still catching heat from peers back in the U.S. After drawing criticism from the likes of Marc Maron and Atsuko Okatsuka, David Cross joined the fray, posting on his website that he was “disgusted, and deeply disappointed in this whole gross thing.” He noted that he “was not offered the gig but it should go without saying that there’s not enough money for me to help these depraved, awful people put a ‘fun face’ on their crimes against humanity.”

Cross lamented that the lineup includes “some of my HEROES!” He wrote, “Now look, some of you folks don’t stand for anything so you don’t have any credibility to lose, but my god, Dave [Chappelle] and Louie [C.K.] and Bill [Burr], and Jim [Jeffries]? Clearly you guys don’t give a shit about what the rest of us think, but how can any of us take any of you seriously ever again? All of your bitching about ‘cancel culture’ and ‘freedom of speech’ and all that shit? Done. You don’t get to talk about it ever again. By now we’ve all seen the contract you had to sign.”