Who should be the next Superman?

James Gunn, who’s calling the shots now at DC Studios, recently seemed to shoot down the fan-driven notion that red-hot Euphoria star Jacob Elordi might step into the role of Superman/Clark Kent for the next Superman reboot. Responding to a tweet that floated the Elordi-as-Kal-El concept, Gunn wrote, “My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them.” Gunn didn’t exactly rule out Elordi, but his non-answer left us contemplating who might eventually don the character’s iconic tights, cape, and black-framed glasses. Here are some options, in alphabetical order, which also take into account a previous Gunn tweet in which he said the next Superman movie will focus “on an earlier part of Superman’s life.”