There’s an amazing film in limited release right now, and chances are you haven’t even heard of it: RRR.

Full of colorful heroes, fiendish villains, staggering action sequences, dizzying dance numbers and, most of all, virtuous friendship, the film is driven by feverish creativity and an unambiguous sense of pride for India’s people and their history. Writer-director S. S. Rajamouli’s Telugu-language epic is becoming the word-of-mouth sensation of the year. What Top Gun: Maverick brought to theaters upon its release in May—joyful sense of escapism, cinematic derring-do, and expert manipulation of audience heartstrings—RRR does on an even larger scale, if that’s possible. And on the big screen or small, you simply must see it.



Telugu cinema, often called “Tellywood,” is not to be confused with India’s Hindi-language standard-bearer Bollywood. While there are some similarities between Hindi and Telugu titles, including vivid colors, ambitious musical numbers and operatic storytelling, Telegu films are created and produced in their namesake language. RRR, in particular, has more in common with Hong Kong and American action films, as well as a worldwide interest in historical fiction. Telugu films don’t often make this kind of impression of American audiences—in part because so few of them get international distribution. But in the wake of Maverick’s needle-threading take on ’80s nostalgia, RRR feels like exactly the kind of movie that audiences want, and need, right now.

Advertisement

Even without the fearless movie stardom of someone like Tom Cruise at the helm, RRR’s relentless capacity to please crowds—first in its initial theatrical release, then at special-event screenings and, finally, as a part of Netflix’s streaming library (albeit in a different language)—has catapulted the film from appealing counter-programming to international sensation. While RRR is undeniably a product of the film community for which it was originally conceived, its growing success underscores the expansion of cinema as a platform for exploring different cultures and different traditions, as well as for the universality of a well-told story.

The story of enemies who become best friends

Set in 1920s India, the film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Bheem, a warrior and protector of the Gond tribe. He travels to Delhi to rescue a young girl named Malli (Twinkle Sharma) after she is abducted by tyrannical British governor Scott Buxton (Ray Stevenson) and his wife Catherine (Alison Doody). When a regional official warns the Brits about Bheem’s mission, Buxton solicits a volunteer, Officer A. Rama Raju (Ram Charan), to apprehend Bheem in exchange for a promotion in the ranks of the state police. Although Bheem disguises his identity, the two men cross paths while rescuing a young boy from a train crash, and they soon develop a powerful friendship without realizing that they’re actually adversaries.



While cinema both locally and worldwide engages in an ongoing referendum about representation, diversity, and the idea of exactly “who certain stories are for,” RRR exemplifies that a moviegoer can have multiple access points to a film. Suffice it to say that Rajamouli’s film doesn’t paint a particularly flattering portrait of Britain’s rule of India; Stevenson and Doody are callous and cruel. But RRR’s sense of nationalism should feel familiar to anyone who’s watched a rah-rah movie about America (or China or …), and its emphasis on the liberation of the Indian people could easily be translated—or transplanted—to more recognizable shores and situations. The film takes its inspiration from the identities of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, and employs some broad historical details to give this opus a specificity and sense of urgency.



Advertisement

From familiar tropes to a cinematic triumph

Possibly even more important, however, is how RRR leverages a shared cinematic language—the conventions of action movies, musicals, and good old-fashioned melodrama—to create an almost nonstop ride that’s as exciting as it is (frequently) unbelievable. Fans of Hong Kong’s “heroic bloodshed” movies and American actions films from the ’80s and ’90s will find much to enjoy as Bheem and Rama become emotionally invested in their mutual friendship; one could easily see Chow Yun-Fat in vintage The Killer or Hard Boiled mode as Bheem, a principled warrior betrayed by blind affection. Rajamouli’s screenplay creates muscular, character-defining set pieces that introduce the heroes, sets the stage for the sociopolitical and personal challenges they’ll face (separately and together), and then finds inventive ways to push the story forward, and not always in entirely linear fashion.

Advertisement

RRR also contains one of the best dance-offs I’ve ever seen on film. Bheem, innocent to the cultural practices of the country’s oppressors, receives a party invite to the governor’s palace from Jenny (Olivia Morris), Buxton’s compassionate niece, after they develop crushes upon one another. When a self-aggrandizing English partygoer bullies Bheem with his mastery of Western dances, Rama intervenes by encouraging his pal with the song “Naatu Naatu” (which he kicks off with a blistering drum solo), and the two of them quickly take over the dance floor as the rest of the guests try to follow their blinding footwork. Not only does the scene showcase Bheem and Rama’s dedication to one another, but it reinforces the characters’ cultural pride—and underscores the Brits as joyless, narcissistic fuddy-duddies.

Advertisement

Beyond the broader premise of a cop and a criminal developing a friendship based on mutual respect, Rajamouli borrows lots of ideas that audiences have seen before, somehow without making them seem recycled or repetitive. Rama’s backstory is suitably complicated—also born in a rural village, but driven to defend his people from within the prevailing power structure instead of outside, as Bheem does—and the film generates moral complexity from the idea of sympathizing, at least superficially, with an instrument of the state whose chief goal is to stop the correction of an indisputable injustice.

His arc vaguely resembles Django’s in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, or police cadet Chan Wing-Yan in Infernal Affairs (later brilliantly reimagined by Leonardo DiCaprio in The Departed) as the protector or freedom fighter who must act to deceive—to “intrigue,” as Django said—his oppressors into letting down their guard, and to embrace him as one of their own. The film showcases Rama as an indisputable badass—his introductory act is formidable and fearsome—but as more of the plot unspools, audiences begin to understand the moral quandary he faces.

Advertisement

Using fiction to highlight true heroes

Rajamouli weaves in some terrific ideas about what cultural lightning rods these men were in real life—when Rama must reluctantly flog Bheem in public in the face of Delhi’s increasingly restless Indian population, the freedom fighter not only refuses to kneel in defeat, but sings a hymn that rouses the crowd to revolution. At the same time, the filmmaker treats the men like twin Rambos (especially Rama) capable of enduring unimaginable torture—that is, when they’re not dispensing beatings to dozens of opponents at a time. Bheem outwits a wolf and a tiger in his first scene, while Rama battles through a crowd of thousands to capture one rabble-rouser in his. By the end of RRR, they’re pirouetting off of one another’s shoulders, wielding motorcycles like a policeman’s truncheon, and double-fisting machine guns as they defeat wave after wave of British soldiers. (Speaking of which, RRR has one of the most pro-gun attitudes of any film since the mid-1980s, so mileage may vary on that particular takeaway.)

RRR Official Trailer (Hindi) India’s Biggest Action Drama | NTR,RamCharan,AjayD,AliaB | SS Rajamouli

Rama Rao Jr. is wonderfully charming as the virtuous, slightly naïve Bheem. He’s fierce and dedicated as a Gond protector navigating his way through a city under foreign, and hostile, control. Charan, meanwhile, is mesmerizing as Rama, not merely oozing with coiled sexuality (in his police costume, he bears more than a vague resemblance to one of the characters drawn by Tom of Finland), but brilliantly navigating the ideological compromises he has made—and continues to make—in order to achieve a singular goal. The action scenes practically leap off of the screen, and even at their most ridiculous (I mentioned that one of them swings a motorcycle, right?), Rajamouli maintains such a steady control of the film’s tone that nothing seems fully fantastic, at least not within this heightened world.

Advertisement

Of course, American movies frequently abandon the pretense of believability, and audiences just as frequently balk. It’s hard to say exactly why this film works so well while much of, say, Uncharted or Jurassic World: Dominion seems absurd. But there’s something about RRR, even at its darkest moments, that’s so joyful, so charming, and so determined to keep you engaged that you simply cannot resist. And you won’t want to. What works, and enchants, is not a sense of exoticism, foreignness, or even exaggeration or hyperbole. What’s there isn’t to be enjoyed ironically or as an experience to gawk or giggle at. Rather, its specificity paves the way for a universal story, and universal sentiment. To get into RRR—and get on its wavelength—is less a challenge than a gift to the audience, and a reminder of the power of movies to transport, transform, entertain, and inspire, in any language.