If anything could possibly top the luscious drama of RRR, the year’s best action movie, it’s... a sequel to RRR. Luckily, that appears to be exactly what’s in the early stages, according to new comments from director S.S. Rajamouli. As first reported by The Film Stage, Rajamouli has confirmed that a storyline for RRR’s follow-up is in the works. Like RRR, which debuted in March, its sequel will be a collaboration with Rajamouli’s father, screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad.



“My father is the story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about (RRR 2) and he’s working on the story,” Rajamouli revealed during an RRR screening in Chicago over the weekend.

Per Variety, it’s far too early for any more information than that— the production is only in its infancy. But as RRR’s For Your Consideration campaign sieges on, the sky may be the limit for any sequel. RRR already stands as one of the most expensive films ever made out of India, with a reported budget of $72 million.

The Telugu-language film stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan as two real-life Indian freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, who form a wartime bond in the 1920s fighting against colonial British forces. The film has been lauded for its lush action sequences, which pack choreography, stunts, pyrotechnics, and VFX into a nearly three-hour runtime.

Rama Rao Jr., who is known as NTR Jr., previously floated the idea of an RRR sequel in April.

“I’ve used the word franchise thinking, hoping that there would be another world of ‘RRR’ again,” NTR Jr told the Indian press (via Variety). “Sometimes [if] you just hope and you say a few words hoping it would happen, it will happen. It’s just a way of positive thinking, wanting for more.”