The music festival lineups for the year have started rolling in, and while you try to decide which one to spend your money on—and potentially have to fly the COVID-infested airways to attend—Wilco’s annual Solid Sound festival is a strong contender, with a very solid (heh) lineup.



Advertisement

Solid Sound returns May 27-29th at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. Jeff Tweedy is a man of great taste, so that’s reflected in his festival’s lineup, too. Acts performing this year include Sylvan Esso, Japanese Breakfast, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Iceage, Hand Habits, NNAMDÏ, Cut Worms, and more.

And, of course, like every other year, Wilco will headline, and its members will also play their own sets: Tweedy (accompanied by undisclosed friends), Mikael Jorgensen, Nels Cline (with his Consentrik Quartet), John Stiratt and Pat Sansone (as Autumn Defense), and Glenn Kotche (as On Fillmore featuring Jonna Tervomaa).

This also gives Japanese Breakfast and Wilco the perfect opportunity to play together again. Earlier this month, Japanese Breakfast performed “Jesus, Etc.” with Wilco at the Austin City Limits 7th Annual Hall Of Fame Honors, as part of the celebration honoring inductees Wilco.

But they first connected when Tweedy played an acoustic cover of Japanese Breakfast’s “Kokomo, IN” on Instagram Live. Michelle Zauner shared the video of Tweedy’s rendition of her song on the Japanese Breakfast Instagram, writing, “Words can’t begin to express how mind blowing it is to discover this vid of Jeff Tweedy covering ‘Kokomo, IN.’ Wilco has been such a huge influence on my music for so many years. The arrangement of ‘Jesus, Etc’ was the elegant perfection we strived for when we were recording ‘Kokomo.’ The narrative arc of ‘Posing For Cars’ and my need to solo for three mins was directly inspired by ‘At Least That’s What You Said.’ I freaking walked off the aisle to She’s A Jar. I just can’t even handle it and had to share. Fuck.”

Those who want to head to Solid Sound can buy tickets now.