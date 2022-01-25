New York’s Governors Ball isn’t going to be deterred by the Omicron variant surge this year. The festival returns Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12, with Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole as headliners.
Some of the other performers who made the lineup this year are Migos, Beabadoobee, Aly & AJ, Shaquille O’Neal (under the name Diesel), Playboi Carti, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Skepta, and Soccer Mommy.
Like in 2021, this year’s GovBall will also be held at Citi Field, rather than its previous hom eon Randalls Island. The venue is not nearly as massive as Randalls Island, but that comes with the advantage of attendees easily being able to get through the multiple stages on time to catch most of the sets.
Presale for 3-day and 1-day GA and VIP tickets begins Tuesday, January 15 for Citi cardmembers. Tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, January 27 at 11:59 a.m. EST.
The full lineup is listed below.
Governors Ball 2022 lineup
Friday, June 10th:
Kid Cudi
Migos
Jack Harlow
Louis The Child
Black Pumas
Skepta
Quinn XCII
Madeon
JPEGMAFIA
Beabadoobee
Coi Leray
Channel Tres
Samia
Blu DeTiger
Aly & AJ
Paris Texas
Julia Wolf
Between Friends
Ultra Q
Plastic Picnic
Saturday, June 11th:
Halsey
Flume
Roddy Ricch
Joji
Still Woozy
ASHNIKKO
YG
Chelsea Cutler
Tove Lo
Denzel Curry
Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)
Gus Dapperton
Benee
Peach Tree Rascals
The Tesky Brothers
Valley
Almost Monday
Dehd
Octavio the Dweeb
Millington
Sunday, June 12th:
J. Cole
Playboi Carti
Glass Animals
Kaytranada
Clairo
Becky G
Jazmine Sullivan
100 gecs
Japanese Breakfast
J.I.D
COIN
Soccer Mommy
Surf Curse
DUCKWRTH
Del Water Gap
Jax
Ken Car$on
De’Wayne
The Brummies
Kaien Cruz