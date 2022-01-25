New York’s Governors Ball isn’t going to be deterred by the Omicron variant surge this year. The festival returns Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12, with Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole as headliners.



Advertisement

Some of the other performers who made the lineup this year are Migos, Beabadoobee, Aly & AJ, Shaquille O’Neal (under the name Diesel), Playboi Carti, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Skepta, and Soccer Mommy.

Like in 2021, this year’s GovBall will also be held at Citi Field, rather than its previous hom eon Randalls Island . The venue is not nearly as massive as Randalls Island, but that comes with the advantage of attendees easily being able to get through the multiple stages on time to catch most of the sets.

P resale for 3-day and 1-day GA and VIP tickets begins Tuesday, January 15 for Citi c ardmembers . Tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, January 27 at 11:59 a.m. EST.

The full lineup is listed below.

Governors Ball 2022 lineup

Friday, June 10th:

Kid Cudi

Migos

Jack Harlow

Louis The Child

Black Pumas

Skepta

Quinn XCII

Madeon

JPEGMAFIA

Beabadoobee

Coi Leray

Channel Tres

Samia

Blu DeTiger

Aly & AJ

Paris Texas

Julia Wolf

Between Friends

Ultra Q

Plastic Picnic

Saturday, June 11th:

Halsey

Flume

Roddy Ricch

Joji

Still Woozy

ASHNIKKO

YG

Chelsea Cutler

Tove Lo

Denzel Curry

Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Gus Dapperton

Benee

Peach Tree Rascals

The Tesky Brothers

Valley

Almost Monday

Dehd

Octavio the Dweeb

Millington

Sunday, June 12th:

J. Cole

Playboi Carti

Glass Animals

Kaytranada

Clairo

Becky G

Jazmine Sullivan

100 gecs

Japanese Breakfast

J.I.D

COIN

Soccer Mommy

Surf Curse

DUCKWRTH

Del Water Gap

Jax

Ken Car$on

De’Wayne

The Brummies

Kaien Cruz