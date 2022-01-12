After weeks of speculation—building on literal years of delays—the Coachella Music Festival has finally announced its schedule for its 2022 iteration. That includes its frequently shuffled deck of headliners, with the Fest revealing tonight that t his year’s trio of big winners are, yes: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and *big, elaborate, annoyed sigh* Ye, the current stage name of rap superstar/problematic former fave Kanye West.

Styles—who’ll be heading up the festival’s Friday nights, on April 15 and 22—is the mild surprise here, having apparently escaped the rumor mill that’s been circulating around the festival ever since it dropped former headliner Travis Scott in the wake of the Astroworld Festival deaths last year. Styles hasn’t released new music since 2019's Fine Line, but he’s still obviously got that fan-deranging name recognition that festival organizers like. He’ll front a bill that includes Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Daniel Caesar, and the usual slate of acts pre sented in increasingly tiny fonts.

Eilish, meanwhile, will head up the Saturdays of April 16 and 23, as previously rumored. The singer just won a Golden Globe for her Bond song “No Time To Die,” and is riding the high of last year’s Happier Than Ever. She’ll be overseeing a night that’ll bring Flume, Danny Elfman, 21 Savage, Disclosure, Megan Thee Stallion, and more out to the Indio, CA desert.

Finally, there’s Sunday, April 17 and 24, which will indeed be presided over by Ye—with organizers presumably hoping to tap into some of that Sunday School energy from back in 2019. (I gnoring the fact that that was, like, a dozen bad Kanye press cycles ago.) But, hey: Even if you duck out early, you’ll still get to see Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx, Run The Jewels, Karol G, and more filling out the bill, right?

Weekend one tickets for Coachella have already sold out to people who are apparently completely unafraid of catching a deadly disease from each other ; weekend two tickets will go on sale on January 14. Y ou can register for the presale here.