It’s been a big year for “dad rock” reissues. Pavement recently put out the awaited Terror Twilight reissue, featuring 28 previously unreleased tracks. Now, Wilco has announced various reissues of its seminal album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot for its 20th anniversary, arriving on September 16 via Nonesuch Records.



The Super Deluxe version includes eleven vinyl LPs and one CD with demos, drafts, instrumental versions of the songs, a live album from a 2002 concert recorded at The Pageant in St. Louis, MO, and a 2001 radio performance and interview.

But that’s not even the most exciting part—you can tell that one friend that’s obsessed with Wilco (in case you’re not that friend) that this reissue features a whopping 82 unreleased tracks. No, that is not a typo.

To celebrate the reissue news, Wilco released a live version of “Reservations” from the show at The Pageant.

Wilco is also currently on a short anniversary tour for Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. It begins tonight, April 19, at New York City’s United Palace (where Wilco will play two shows), and also includes three Chicago shows at Auditorium Theatre on April 22-24.

The full list of the reissues and their contents is below.



Yankee Hotel Foxtrot 2022 Editions:

11 LP & 1 CD Super Deluxe Edition

82 previously unreleased tracks

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

“ I Am Trying to Break Your Heart”

“Kamera ”

“Radio Cure ”

“War on War ”

“Jesus, Etc. ”

“Ashes of American Flags ”

“Heavy Metal Drummer ”

“I’m the Man Who Loves You ”

“Pot Kettle Black ”

“Poor Places ”

“Reservations ”

American Aquarium: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

“Anniversary (Nothing up My Sleeve) ”

“Venus Stopped the Train ”

“Poor Places ”

“I Am Trying to Break Your Heart ”

“American Aquarium ”

“Cars Can’t Escape ”

“Kamera ”

“ War On War *

“ I’m the Man Who Loves You *

“Ashes of American Flags ”

“Not for the Season (Laminated Cat) ”

“Shakin’ Sugar ”

“Let Me Come Home ”

“Poor Places ”

“Reservations ”

*previously issued on a limited-edition vinyl 7”

Here Comes Everybody: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

“Not for the Season (Laminated Cat) ”

“Remember to Remember (Hummingbird) ”

“I Am Trying to Break Your Heart ”

“Kamera ”

“Radio Cure ”

“War on War ”

“Venus Stopped the Train ”

“I’m the Man Who Loves You ”

“The Good Part ”

“Pot Kettle Black ”

“Ashes of American Flags ”

“Poor Places ”

“Shakin’ Sugar ”

“Reservations ”

“Cars Can’t Escape ”

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

“A Magazine Called Sunset ”

“Remember to Remember (Hummingbird) ”

“I Am Trying to Break Your Heart ”

“Kamera ”

“Radio Cure ”

“War on War ”

“Jesus, Etc. ”

“Ashes of American Flags (Stravinsky Mix) ”

“Heavy Metal Drummer ”

“I’m the Man Who Loves You ”

“Pot Kettle Black ”

“Poor Places ”

“Reservations ”

Lonely in the Deep End: Demos, Drafts, Instrumentals, Etc.

“Love Will (Let You Down) ”

“Lost Poem Demo ”

“I’m the Only One Who Lets Her Down ”

“Has Anybody Seen My Pencil? ”

“The Good Part ”

“A Magazine Called Sunset ”

“A Magazine Called Sunset (Backing Track) ”

“Anniversary (Nothing Up My Sleeve) ”

“Kamera ”

“I’m the Man Who Loves You ”

“I Am Trying to Break Your Heart ”

“Jesus, Etc. ”

“Reservations (Backing Track) ”

“Let Me Come Home (Synth) ”

“Ooby Dooby ”

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

“I Am Trying to Break Your Heart ”

“I’m the Man Who Loves You ”

“War on War ”

“Kamera ”

“Radio Cure ”

“A Shot in the Arm ”

“She’s a Jar ”

“I’m Always in Love ”

“Sunken Treasure ”

“Jesus, Etc. ”

“Heavy Metal Drummer ”

“Pot Kettle Black ”

“Ashes of American Flags ”

“Not for the Season (Laminated Cat) ”

“Reservations ”

“California Stars ”

“Red-Eyed and Blue ”

“I Got You (At the End of the Century) ”

“Misunderstood ”

“Far, Far Away ”

“Outtasite (Outta Mind) ”

“I’m a Wheel ”

TRANSMISSION: 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT – Chicago, IL, With Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

Interview, Pt. 1

“War on War (Live in Studio) ”

Interview, Pt. 2

Interview, Pt. 3

“I’m the Man Who Loves You (Live in Studio) ” *

Interview, Pt. 4

“Should’ve Been in Love (Live in Studio) ”

Interview, Pt. 5

“She’s a Jar (Live in Studio) ”

Interview, Pt. 6

“Ashes of American Flags (Live in Studio) ”

*previously issued on the “War On War” CD single in the UK

Booklet

New liner notes by Bob Mehr

Extensive conversation among Jeff Tweedy, Glenn Kotche, Jim O’Rourke, and set co-producer Cheryl Pawelski

8 CD Super Deluxe CD Edition

82 previously unreleased tracks

(see above track lists)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

American Aquarium: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Here Comes Everybody: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Lonely in the Deep End: Demos, Drafts, Instrumentals, Etc.

TRANSMISSION CD: 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT – Chicago, IL, With Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

Booklet

New liner notes by Bob Mehr

Extensive conversation among Jeff Tweedy, Glenn Kotche, Jim O’Rourke, and set co-producer Cheryl Pawelski

7 LP Deluxe Edition

39 previously unreleased tracks

(see above track lists)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Performances from TRANSMISSION – 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT-Chicago, IL with Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

Booklet

New liner notes by Bob Mehr

Digital Deluxe Edition

39 previously unreleased tracks

(see above track lists)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

Performances from TRANSMISSION – 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT-Chicago, IL with Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

2 LP version

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

2 CD Expanded Edition

18 previously unreleased tracks



2 CD Expanded Version



Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

Alternate album version (The Unified Theory of Everything) plus bonus tracks:

“I Am Trying to Break Your Heart (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) ”

“Kamera (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) ”

“Radio Cure (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) ”

“War on War (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) ”

“Jesus, Etc. (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) ”

“Ashes of American Flags (Stravinsky Mix) (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) ”

“Heavy Metal Drummer (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) ”

“I’m the Man Who Loves You (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) ”

“Pot Kettle Black (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) ”

“Poor Places (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) ”

“Reservations (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) ”

“Shakin’ Sugar (American Aquarium Version) ”

“Venus Stopped the Train (Here Comes Everybody Version) ”

“Remember to Remember (Hummingbird) (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) ”

“A Magazine Called Sunset (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) ”

“The Good Part (Here Comes Everybody Version) ”

“Not for the Season (Laminated Cat) (Here Comes Everybody Version) ”

“Cars Can’t Escape (Here Comes Everybody Version) ”

Digital Edition

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

