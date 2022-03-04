The Independent Spirit Awards is one of those ceremonies that is outshined by the Academy Awards, but it’s still worth tuning in because it recognizes some of the most outstanding performances in film and television. This year’s Oscars snubbed some noteworthy films, like Red Rocket, Zola, and C’mon C’mon, and the Spirit Awards provide an opportunity for the cast and crew’s hard work to be celebrated.



T he list of presenters is pretty stellar this year and it includes Andrew Garfield, Sam Richardson, and Bob Odenkirk, so it should be an entertaining watch. Plus, the ceremony will be held at its unconventional and fun location: in a tent on the beach just next to the Santa Monica pier.

In case your interest is piqued and you want to check out this year’s Spirit Awards ceremony for yourself, here’s everything you need to know to watch.

When are the Spirit Awards?

You can watch them on Sunday, March 6 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Where can you watch the Spirit Awards?

The Spirit Awards will be airing AMC+ (so you need a subscription to watch) and on IFC. IFC is available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire, and is also available on most cable systems including Spectrum.

Those in Canada can watch on hollywoodsuite.ca.



There’s also the option to watch the ceremony on the big screen at AMC theaters, so you can celebrate your favorites winning with a group of friends and strangers.

Who’s hosting and presenting the Spirit Awards?

Delightful couple Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman are on hosting duty, and the list of presenters is a good mix too.

Kristen Stewart serves as both honorary chair and presenter. Those who will also appear as onstage presenters are Andrew Garfield, Sam Richardson, Taika Waititi, Bob Odenkirk, Javier Bardem, Jennifer Beals, Jay and Mark Duplass, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Hanna Einbinder, Michelle Yeoh, Chloé Zhao, Bridget Everett, Regina Hall, Lily James, Marlee Matlin, Sebastian Stan, Rhea Seehorn, Sydney Sweeney, and Dianna Agron.

Who’s nominated for the 2022 Spirit Awards?

It’s an exciting year for the Spirit Awards, with a solid list of nominees. Patti Harrison (Together Together) , Taylour Paige (Zola), Brittany S. Hall (Test Pattern), Kali Reis (Catch The Fair One), and Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice) are nominated in the Best Female Lead category. While Simon Rex, Clifton Collins Jr. (Jockey), Frankie Faison (Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain), Michael Greyeyes (Wild Indian), and Udo Kier (Swan Song) will compete for Best Male Lead.

In the Best Supporting Female category, we have Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Amy Forsyth (The Novice), Ruth Negga (Passing), Revika Reustle (Pleasure), and Suzanna Son (Red Rocket). And for Best Supporting Male, there’s Colman Domingo (Zola), Meeko Gattuso (Queen of Glory), Troy Kotsur ( CODA), Will Patton (Sweet Thing), and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian).

While the only woman nominated for an Oscar for Best Director this year is Jane Campion for The Power Of The Dog, the Spirit Awards do a better job at recognizing women’s work as directors. Those nominated in the category are Janicza Bravo (Zola), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter), Lauren Hadaway (The Novice), Mike Mills (C’mon C’mon), and Ninja Thyberg (Pleasure).

The titles nominated for Best Feature are A Chiara, C’mon C’mon, The Lost Daughter, The Novice, and Zola.

You can check out the full list of nominees here.