Could a slasher adaptation of A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie The Pooh characters become the underdog movie of the year? Okay , that’s more than a little dramatic. But after the first images from the film went viral back in May, Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey is now set for a theatrical release— something Hulu’s Predator prequel Prey didn’t even receive.

Despite director Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s own assertion that viewers “shouldn’t be expecting this to be a Hollywood-level production,” Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey will premiere in theaters February 15, 2023. The logline , per distributor Fathom Events, is as follows:

The days of adventures and merriment have come to an end, as Christopher Robin, now a young man, has left Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet to fend for themselves. As time passes, feeling angry and abandoned, the two become feral. After getting a taste for blood, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It’s not long before their bloody rampage begins.

It’s no shocker that the film owes its existence to Winnie The Pooh’s recent entrance into the public domain— this depravity would never fly in the Hundred Acre Wood of old. The first trailer for the film finds Pooh and Piglet attacking a house of vacationing female friends with axes, and at one point literally mixing together blood and honey. No indication is made as to what that concoction is for, but it would definitely frighten Tigger.

As far as Winnie The Pooh’s big-screen release goes, it’s also worth noting that another small horror flick, Terrifier 2, recently made a similar leap from viral traction to cinematic success. It remains to be seen whether or not feral Pooh and Piglet will inspire theatergoers to throw up and pass out as Terrifier 2 did— but there’s no question now that they’ll get the chance.