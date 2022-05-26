Okay, so we can kind of see why Disney has kept a fanatical hold on Mickey’s copyright all this time. A.A. Milne’s original children’s story Winnie The Pooh has been in the public domain for less than a year, and already there’s a super creepy slasher film made about the beloved bear.

Twitter was agog with the release of the first images of Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey, a British horror film that is no way, no how associated with the House of Mouse. Stills from the new flick show grotesque, man-sized versions of Pooh and Piglet menacing a bikini clad woman in a hot tub. (Piglet, it should be said, looks a lot less like a piglet than a full-on boar.)

The motivation for murder? Pooh Bear is hungry, and not for honey, according to director Rhys Waterfield. Waterfield explained to Variety that “Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult.”

“Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral,” Waterfield shared. “So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

Again, this film is not backed by Disney bucks, so Waterfield warned that audiences “shouldn’t be expecting this to be a Hollywood-level production.” But the filmmaker, who also wrote and co-produced the movie, is self-aware about the nature of the beast. “When you try and do a film like this, and it’s a really wacky concept, it’s very easy to go down a route where nothing is scary and it’s just really ridiculous and really, like, stupid,” he said. “And we wanted to go between the two.”

Well, they certainly caught the i nternet’s attention–and Waterfield is ready to capitalize. “Because of all the press and stuff, we’re just going to start expediting the edit and getting it through post production as fast as we can,” he said. “But also, making sure it’s still good. It’s gonna be a high priority.”