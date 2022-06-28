Two men on the absolute brink of their careers got together on Instagram Live to shoot the shit about the film industry while absolutely ignoring all controversy attached to their names. In an Alec Baldwin-hosted interview with Woody Allen, the 86-year-old director says “the thrill is gone” when it comes to making movies, and he may retire after filming his next one in Paris.

“I’ll probably make at least one more movie. A lot of the thrill is gone,” Allen tells Baldwin as reported by Variety. “When I used to do a film it’d go into a movie house all across the country. Now you do a movie and you get a couple weeks in a movie house. Maybe six weeks or four weeks and then it goes right to streaming or paper view… It’s not the same… It’s not as enjoyable to me.” Is that the only reason it’s not as enjoyable now, Woody?

“I don’t get the same fun doing a movie and putting it in a theater,” Allen continues. “It was a nice feeling to know that 500 people were seeing it once… I don’t know how I feel about making movies. I’m going to make another one and I’ll see how it feels.” Listen, in this writer’s opinion, the man will be lucky if 500 people manage to see his next flick, and it has nothing to do with straight to streaming release, and everything to do with the allegations levied against him by daughter Dylan Farrow.

Advertisement

Ahead of the technical difficulty-filled interview, Baldwin wrote on Instagram, “Let me preface this by stating that I have zero interest in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here. I am obviously someone who has my own set of beliefs and could not care less about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”