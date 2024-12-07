It's hunting season in first look at Yellowjackets season 3 The cultish phenomenon returns with a two-episode premiere February 14.

The days are getting colder, and Yellowjackets fans are getting hungry. Luckily, the wilderness is feeding us well today with a new teaser and some first look photos from season three, which, as of this writing, is a mere two months and one week away. That’s a long time to hold out without any food, but hopefully today’s clip will delay the hunt just long enough for the ground to thaw. There’s enough meat to go around.

“Once upon a time, a bunch of teenage girls got stranded in the wilderness, and they went completely nuts,” a voiceover opens the teaser, as poor Mari (Alexa Barajas) runs panicked through the woods.

There are a few curious things going on here. When we last left our girls (in the wilderness timeline at least), they were stranded, without shelter, in the dead of winter. Now, the trees are completely green. Somehow (and we all know the answer to that question) they seem to have survived. As did their thirst for blood, apparently, which brings us to Mari. The on-the-outs team member seems to be the subject of a new hunt, which throws a major wrench in the theory that she was the doomed pit girl from season one. That chase was in the winter, so this is clearly something different. If she doesn’t survive, she’s clearly not the candidate; if she does, that would be some biblically bad luck.

Then again, the boundary between reality, fantasy, and even the two timelines is starting to get more and more porous. “The past will come back to hunt you,” the trailer reads, before flashing to a shot of ghost Jackie (Ella Purnell) come to haunt current-day Shauna (Melanie Lynskey). Shauna probably feels differently, but this writer for one is glad to see her back. We also get our first look at a new character played by Hilary Swank, who—in true Yellowjackets fashion—is introduced while bloody, scared, and running away from some unseen attacker. Young Tai (Jasmin Savoy Brown) is right—this place really will follow them the rest of their lives.

Yellowjackets returns with two new episodes on February 14. You can check out some first look images from season three below: