Some bad news for Marvel fans: you’ll have to wait a bit longer to see some of the biggest upcoming titles. Some of these films were already delayed, but now their arrival will feel a bit… eternal (don’t worry, Eternals is still coming out on November 5.)
As reported by Variety, this is the new schedule:
- Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, that was previously slated to come out on March 25, 2022, will now arrive on May 6, 2022.
- Thor: Love And Thunder, that Taika Waititi described as his “craziest” film yet, was originally supposed to hit theaters on May 6, 2022 but is now coming out on July 8, 2022.
- The Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever was scheduled to arrive on July 8, 2022, but will move to the end of the year, on November 11, 2022.
- The untitled Indiana Jones sequel that was set to arrive on July 29, 2022 will be pushed back by a year to June 30, 2023.
- The Marvels, originally slated for November 11, 2022, now arrives on February 17, 2023.
- Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, that was supposed to come out on February 17, 2023, will now hit theaters on July 28, 2023.
- Here’s a twist: an untitled Marvel movie that was slated for November 10, 2023 will now arrive a bit earlier on November 3, 2023.
- An untitled Marvel movie that was set to come on July 28, 2023 was removed from the schedule.
- Another untitled Marvel flick dated for October 6, 2023, that was speculated to be Blade, was also removed from the schedule.
- Also removed from the schedule is an untitled 20th Century project, that was previously listed as coming out on October 20, 2023.
- An unnamed Disney live action movie that was set for July 14, 2023 was also removed from the schedule altogether.